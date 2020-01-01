Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kante wants Real Madrid move

Arturo Vidal's proposed transfer from to depends on whether or not Ernesto Valverde is relieved of his managerial duties at Camp Nou, according to Beppe Marotta.

Vidal has found regular playing time hard to come by this season, having slipped down the squad pecking order at Barca since Frenkie de Jong's arrival from last summer.

The 32-year-old has only started four of Barca's 19 fixtures this season, and he has been tipped to leave the club this month, despite being contracted to remain in Catalunya until 2021.

