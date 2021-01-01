Live Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB seek quarter-final spot as USWNT look to bounce back

Follow all the action with our dedicated live text coverage as Great Britain and the United States play their second games of the tournament

Today's order of play

Several matches are already underway for this latest round of fixtures, but we're keeping our eyes mostly on what will be happening with two nations; Great Britain and the United States of America.

They play in Sapporo and Saitama respectively today, aganst Japan and New Zealand, in what could be two corking games.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

Are you sitting comfortably? Good - then we'll begin. It's the fourth day of action at Tokyo 2020, with the Olympic Games truly up and running after Friday's Opening Ceremony - but for those of a footballing persuasion, the entertainment is already well underway.

It's matchday two of the women's tournament, as the dozen sides that make up Groups E, F and G fight it out for a quarter-final berth. For some, it will be a procession of progression - and for others, it will be the last chance saloon.

But there's two games in particular we'll be keeping an eye on today...

