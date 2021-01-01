Super League LIVE: European clubs' breakaway venture, fan reaction, what happens next & all the details

Graeme Souness insists Jose Mourinho will still be an enticing prospect for big clubs, despite his premature exit from Tottenham.

“He’s a big name, a big manager. He will be welcomed by other big clubs," Souness told Sky Sports. "He’s got a track record that is right up there with the very best, he’s got a way of working which isn’t so attractive to a lot of people, but he gets the job done.

"Things haven’t worked as Spurs this time around, he’s left in the week of a cup final, but he did fulfil that ambition by getting them there. I think he will still be attractive to clubs, as long as he still has the appetite."