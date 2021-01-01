Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

We are goalless after the first 45 minutes at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium! that half was not one that will live long in the memory for the neutrals.

The USWNT started and finished the half brightly, but Canada dominated possession in between, albeit without creating any clear openings.

Neither team managed a shot on goal in a physical affair, with the biggest talking point so far coming with the injury to Naeher, who could now be a doubt for the final if the United States get through.