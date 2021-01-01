Live Blog

Odisha FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Mauricio puts Kalinga Warriors in lead

Diego Mauricio (9') scores the opening goal from the spot

Updated
Comments (0)
Hugo Boumous, Mumbai City vs FC Goa
ISL

14' - Ogbeche equalises for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-24T14:15:34Z

Jahouh delivers an inch-perfect delivery inside the box as Ogbeche meets it with a brilliant header to find the back of the net

9' - GOAL!

2021-02-24T14:10:55Z

Diego Mauricio puts Odisha FC in the front from the spot. Amrinder Singh dived at the right side but a bit too late as he looks back to see the ball hitting the back of the net

8' - Penalty for Odisha FC

2021-02-24T14:10:07Z

Jahouh brings Jerry down inside the box as a brilliant ball is played to the latter by Ogbeche from the right flank

2' - Bodo chases a through ball

2021-02-24T14:03:45Z

A brilliant through ball is played to Bodo on the left flank as he gives it a chase but Jahouh reaches there first and clears it off with a sliding challenge 

Kick-off

2021-02-24T14:02:10Z

Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling

Mumbai City FC XI

2021-02-24T13:10:20Z

Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Odisha FC XI

2021-02-24T13:09:59Z

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Baoringdao Bodo, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

2021-02-24T13:08:40Z

Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC