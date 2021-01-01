Live Blog

NorthEast United vs Odisha LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time...

Goal's live updates from the 2020-21 Indian Super League game between NorthEast United and Odisha...

Updated
Odisha vs NorthEast United
ISL

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-14T11:28:38Z

NorthEast United vs Odisha

Odisha has conceded 16 out of 27 goals in the first half (highest tally in the league). Let's see if that trend continues. 

Gallego - NorthEast's creator

2021-02-14T11:20:21Z

Federico Gallego has scored 4 goals and has 4 assists in 12 matches and seems to be the primary source for the creation of chances in the Highlanders team. He will be looking to combine with Deshorn Brown who leads the line to break the Odisha defence which is the second-worst (behind Kerala Blasters) in the league, having conceded 27 goals in 16 matches. 
Federico Gallego NorthEast United
ISL

Diego Mauricio to create history?

2021-02-14T11:13:46Z

Diego Mauricio has scored nine goals this season for Odisha. Last season Aridane scored 9 goals for Odisha. That is the most any player has scored for Odisha in a season. He is just one goal away from becoming Odisha's all-time highest goalscorer. He is on the bench today. 
Diego Mauricio, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

NorthEast are favourites

2021-02-14T11:10:22Z

The odds are heavily stacked in favour of a NorthEast United win today. Odisha are on a 7-match winless run (4 draws and 3 losses) whereas NorthEast is on a 6-match unbeaten run (3 wins and 3 draws). But can the Warriors pull off an upset can give other playoff contenders something to cheer about on a Sunday? 

Head to Head

2021-02-14T10:57:31Z

NorthEast and Odisha have faced each other thrice in the ISL. Both teams have a win each to their name and the third fixture - and the most recent one - was a draw.  

NorthEast United vs Odisha

2021-02-14T10:44:08Z

Rewind!

NorthEast and Odisha produced a four-goal thriller that ended as a 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season, in December. Cole Alexander and Diego Mauricio scored for Odisha whereas Kwesi Appiah and Benjamin Lambot were on target for NorthEast. 