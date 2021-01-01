NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru LIVE: Machado puts the Highlanders in front

42' Parag Shrivas' shot goes above the crossbar!
Kristian Opseth sets up the ball for Parag Shrivas who attempts a shot from distance but it sails above the crossbar.
35' Suhair misses a sitter!
Rochharzela sends a curling cross from the right flank and Suhair has a free header to convert but he heads the ball wide!
33' Chance for Bengaluru!
Parag Shrivas curls in a perfect cross from the left flank and Cleiton rises high but fails to connect his head to the ball.
Cooling break!
The Highlanders have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.
27' GOAL! NorthEast United 1-0 Bengaluru
Machado puts NorthEast United in frontFederico Gallego wins a loose ball in the midfield from Dimas Delgado and makes a run down the middle. He enters the box and sends a forward pass for Luis Machado who finds the back of the net.
24' Opseth's header straight to Gurmeet
Rahul Bheke goes past Gurjinder Kumar on the right flank and floats a cross inside the box which Kristian Opseth meets with his head but it goes straight to Gurmeet.
22' Chhetri's cross too high for Cleiton
Sunil Chhetri floats in a cross from the left flank inside the box for Cleiton Silva but its a bit too high for the Brazilian winger.
16' Fox blocks Opseth's attempt
Chhetri exchanges a quick one-two on the left side of the box and squares the ball in the middle for Opseth who tries to slot the ball into the net but Dylan Fox does well to block the shot and send it out for a corner.
Scrappy start to the game
Both teams are yet to settle in as neither of them are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds.
KICK-OFF!
NorthEast United get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
A late change in NEUFC lineup
Lalengmawia replaces Lalrempuia in the starting lineup. Rempuia picked up an injury during the warmup.
Unusual season for Gurpreet!
13 - Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet GK has already conceded 13 goals after 10 games in this season of the ISL. At the same stage last season, Gurpreet had conceded six. Interestingly, he conceded only 14 goals in the entirety of the Hero ISL last term.
Three changes in the BFC lineup
Naushad Moosa makes three changes in the Bengaluru starting XI which lost to East Bengal in their last game. Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh make way for Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth.
Two changes in the NEUFC lineup
Dylan Fox returns to the starting XI replacing Mashoor Shereef in central defence. Roccharzela comes in place of Idrissa Sylla.
Team News!
Khabra returns, Fox back in NEUFC XI
Khabra returns, Fox back in NEUFC XI
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.