Nepal vs India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

36' NEPAL SCORE!
What a blunder by IndiaA long throw in by Nepal. Sana picks it and over casually passes it back without conviction as Anjan Bista charges in and rounds up Gurpreet before plugging the ball into an empty net.
India are composed
Final ball lacking quality
Nepal look quite motivatedThe home side are attacking with intent, relentlessly, but not the best of deliveries in the India box. Sana and Bose look comfortable at the back for India, with Glan clearing the lines in defensive midfield. India need to stitch together a few more passes to build their confidence - play intercepted once too many times so far.
Nepal backed by the crowd
India slowly making inroads
High intensity start
KICK-OFF!
Nepal in red, India in blueIndia's Brandon Fernandes kicks things off at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal
India have arrived
Nepal team news
Nepal XI: Limbu (GK) (C), Anjan, Dinesh, Gautam, Nawayug, Ananta, Suman Lama, Tej, Pujan, Suman Aryal, Ayush
Subs: Bikesh, Bishal Rai, Manish, Bishal Shrestha, Deep, Santosh, Nitin, Sunil Bal, Suraj, Rajan, Aashish, Kamal
India's options on the bench
TEAM NEWS
Captain Sunil Chhetri joined in attack by Manvir Singh
STAT PACK
Nepal vs India
India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.
The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.
Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.
One of many, first of the two
Nepal vs India
Hello and welcome to the live updates of today's - first of the two - international friendly between Nepal and India. The repeat of the same fixture will take place on Sunday.
