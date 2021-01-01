Live Blog

Nepal 0-0 India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

The Blue Tigers face the Gorkhalis in the second of the two friendlies in Nepal...

41' A half chance for India

2021-09-05T12:26:26Z

Impenetrable Nepal defense?

Manvir attempts to find Rahim Ali in the box. It goes wide where Bipin tries to head it back for captain Chhetri but met with a resolute block by Gautam Shrestha at the near post. Nepal avert danger from the resultant flagkick too.

A slight shift in momentum

2021-09-05T12:18:13Z

The game begun with all the intensity one could ask for, with attacks at either ends and Nepal looking closer to scoring on more than one occasions - just as India. Igor Stimac's men now trying to hold the ball a bit more and build play a bit after losing possession far too easily on many counts. Nepal have been intercepting play quite well and their back line looks solid.

28' NEPAL MISSES

2021-09-05T12:12:57Z

Aashish Lama ALMOST latching on to the brilliant delivery in the box by Ayush but somehow misses at the far post after it evaded Amrinder in the air. Goes out for a goalkick.

24' THAPA MISSES

2021-09-05T12:09:03Z

Bipin making the difference

The left winger making a lot of difference in most of India's attacks so far. The second time he comes close to providing an assist as his delivery comes off the chin of Thapa in the heart of the Nepal box as Limbu picks the remains.

Nepal is fired up

2021-09-05T12:06:58Z

Just as the first encounter on Thursday, Nepal looking to attack at every given opportunity. The Indian backline is holding up well with a slight change at the back with Bose on the left and Kotal partnering Sana for today's tie, and Bheke replaced by Seriton on the right.

13' India survive embarassment

2021-09-05T11:59:50Z

Nepal almost score

A delivery from Tej in the India box sees Manish Dangi - unmarked - but the Nepalese lost his footing allowing for Amrinder to charge in before the Indian backline could clear the remains

Who are the seven changes for India?

2021-09-05T11:55:32Z

No Glan, no Suresh in the middle

Gurpreet, Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Glan, Suresh and Liston have made way for Amrinder, Seriton, Kotal, Thapa, Apuia, Bipin and Rahim in the India XI today.
 

Bipin on fire

2021-09-05T11:52:59Z

Bipin, who has replaced Liston on the left wing for this one, has made a few good darting runs on the flank so far. One of his deliveries a couple of minutes ago almost fell for Manvir in the middle of the box but couldn't get past Nepal goalkeeper Limbu

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-05T11:47:27Z

Nepal vs India

Can India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!

India's options from the bench

2021-09-05T10:58:45Z

GK Gurpreet is rested for this one

India subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh

And here's how Nepal line-up

2021-09-05T10:58:19Z

Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi

What happened in the last match?

2021-09-05T10:51:31Z

Well, India just about saved their blushes

A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.

Two of two

2021-09-05T10:49:16Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday