Maziya S&RC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Colaco heads the equalizer for The Mariners

Liston Colaco scores the equalizer for The Mariners in second-half....

Subhasish Bose ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan

58' - Chance for Maziya S&RC

2021-08-21T17:12:09Z

Hamza Mohamed receives the ball on the left flank as he cuts past the ATKMB defenders on the edge of the box and takes a shot but it lands straight into the safe gloves off Amrinder Singh! 

47' - GOAL!

2021-08-21T17:04:57Z

Liston Colaco scores the equalizer! 

Ashutosh Mehta come on and makes a difference! He delivers a delicious cross from the right flank as it has been met with a free-header from Colaco to score the equalizer

Second-half gets underway

2021-08-21T17:03:07Z

Maziya S&RC gets the second-half underway. Ashutosh Mehta in for the Mariners, Sumit Rathi OUT! 

Half-time: Maziya S&RC lead 1-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-08-21T16:47:38Z

Maziya S&RC lead 1-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan after the first-half. Aisam Ibrahim broke the deadlock for the green boys in the 24th minute! 

44' - ATKMB defence being tested

2021-08-21T16:45:46Z

Hamza Mohamed makes a brilliant run from the left flank inside the box as the ATKMB defense fail to contain him in his stride. One minute added! 

40' - Nihan booked!

2021-08-21T16:42:21Z

Poor challenge from Nihas as he jumps waywardly to dispossess Roy Krishna inside his own half. The referee spots it correctly and has him in his book! 

28' - Chance for Maziya again!

2021-08-21T16:34:42Z

Stewart, once again, lays a low-cross from the right flank but this time fails to find his man inside the box as the ball goes out for goal kick 

24' - GOAL!

2021-08-21T16:25:08Z

Maziya S&RC take the lead through a brilliant counter-attack! 

David Williams takes the free-kick for ATKMB on the other end. The poor delivery allowed the home team to stride forward in counter-attack. Ibrahim controls the ball to perfection to hit it at the back of the net after a brilliant cross is delivered to him from Cornelius Stewart following a fine run down the right flank

20' - Maziya S&C keeping control of possession

2021-08-21T16:21:55Z

Maziya S&C inter-passing the ball inside their own half, looking to hold on to the possession, with no real attacking threat

17' - ATKMB attacking through the right

2021-08-21T16:18:40Z

ATKMB attacking from the right flank through their new signing Liston Colaco, as he moves in space inside the box, but fails to keep the ball in control. 

6' - YELLOW CARD for Deepak Tangri

2021-08-21T16:08:28Z

A clear elbow from Deepak Tangri on the Maziya S&C attacker as the referee books him early in the match. He looked a bit carried away on the left flank while trying to get the ball off his opponent. Needless! 

4' - OFF-SIDE!

2021-08-21T16:05:51Z

Brilliant cross is delivered to Roy Krishna from the right flank as he finds the back of the net. But the assistant referee raises the flag for an off-side. He mis-timed his run on that occassion

2' - ATKMB looking to attack

2021-08-21T16:02:22Z

A long ball is played from the defense to Subasish on the left flank. But he fails to keep it in control. ATKMB have made their intentions clear early on

KICK-OFF!

2021-08-21T16:00:12Z

Roy Krishna gets the ball rolling. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to register their second win on the trot tonight! 

2021-08-21T15:34:45Z

Maziya XI:

Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla

Contrasting fortunes

2021-08-21T15:01:13Z

Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

ATK Mohun Bagan can seal a spot in the knockouts

2021-08-21T15:00:08Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE coverage as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male