Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Liverpool and cup finals for Juventus & PSG

Hodgson's farewell
Tonight will be Roy Hodgson's final home game as Crystal Palace manager after it was revealed earlier this week that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.
The former England boss began his managerial career 45 years ago - though he says he isn't ready to officially retire just yet!
The boss is in the building 🙌#CPFC | #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/YivbBnAPxf— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 19, 2021
Ancelotti confirms reason for James absence
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked why James Rodriguez is missing for the Toffees this evening.
"James is out because he was a little bit tired," said the Italian. "He didn’t play, he was out, then he played against Sheffield, we prefer not to take a risk."
Just how important is Grealish to Villa?
95 - Since their promotion in 2018-19, Aston Villa boast a 35%-win rate in Premier League games with Jack Grealish in the starting XI, compared to just 19% without him. Indeed, this is the Englishman's first start since mid-February against Brighton - 95 days ago. Plane. #TOTAVL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2021
Magpies unchanged as Jebbison retains place for Blades
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce names an unchanged side from the one beaten 4-3 by champions Manchester City in a thriller at St James' Park on Friday.
Teenager Daniel Jebbison keeps his place in the Sheffield United side after he scored the winner on his first senior start against Everton on Sunday. The only change sees Jayden Bogle come in for George Baldock.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Fernendez, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximim.
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Bogle, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Jebbison, McGoldrick.
United make one change, Bogle comes in for Baldock, who picked up an injury on Sunday and is not included as a precaution.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 19, 2021
Jebbison and Didzy start up top. 👊#NEWSHU 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xfMxXQvhhV
Grealish back for Villa
Jack Grealish makes his first Aston Villa start since February after recovering from injury. Tyrone Mings is back after suspension while Marvelous Nakamba is also recalled.
Gareth Bale drops to the bench for Spurs as Ryan Mason makes two changes to the side that beat Wolves at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso is also among the substitutes as Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn are recalled.
Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Kane.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.
Good evening, lads! 👋 #TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/GlWDJXTPoi— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 19, 2021
No James for Everton
Everton are without James Rodriguez for the visit of Wolves while defender Mason Holgate drops to the bench. Yerry Mina and Gylfi Sigurdsson return for the Toffees.
Former Everton goalkeeper John Ruddy makes his first Premier League start of the season for Wolves. He is one of four changes to the side beaten at Tottenham last weekend with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves and Maximilian Kilman also coming in to the side.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Wolves: Ruddy, Nelson Semedo, Coady, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Saiss, Neves, Traore, Joao Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Silva.
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Everton (@Everton) May 19, 2021
Come on you Blues! 🔵👊#EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/p8AZxjFCgM
What's coming up
We will bring you updates from six Premier League matches including Liverpool's crucial trip to Burnley. There is also the Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus and the Coupe De France final between PSG and Monaco to keep us busy.
First up, some team news...
Welcome!
It was great to see fans back at Premier League stadiums on Tuesday - In fact, it was so good let's do it again tonight!