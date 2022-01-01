Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Join GOAL for live updates as Spurs and the Gunners collide in the battle to finish in the top four, while Real Madrid are also in action

History on Arsenal's side

2022-05-12T18:30:13.496Z

Arsenal and Tottenham's head to record in the Premier League:

Wins

Goals

Clean sheets

Arsenal

22

95

14

Tottenham

14

73

10

Arteta explains Saka inclusion

2022-05-12T18:27:06.403Z

Arteta has told Sky Sports of Saka's inclusion after fears he could miss out through injury: "Bukayo Saka trained yesterday and he felt good so he is in.

"We always prepare to win and we want to do that tonight. We have come so far doing what is our strengths and we will keep doing that."

Arsenal do not need any more motivation - Arteta

2022-05-12T18:15:56.000Z

Mikel Arteta has insisted that sealing Champions League qualification is the only motivation Arsenal need when they race their local rivals on Thursday night.

"The message is clear and we do not need any more motivation. We all know where we want to be and the opportunity is ahead of us," the Spaniard has told reporters.

"In a north London derby, whether you’re a player or the manager, winning is always the best factor.

"It’s also about how you win it and the experiences you go through during the 95 minutes or so in a game.

"Our players know what to expect and it’s up to them to handle those situations."

Kane to put Arsenal to the sword again?

2022-05-12T18:12:17.000Z

Harry Kane will be leading the line for Tottenham once again this evening, and will be aiming to end the longest scoreless streak against Arsenal of his career so far.

The England international hasn't scored in his last two appearances against the Gunners, inckuding Spurs 3-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium last September.

Kane is still the highest scoring player in north London derby history, however, as he had netted 11 in his previous 13 outings against Arsenal.

Good omens for Spurs

2022-05-12T18:08:12.000Z

Arsenal team news: Saka starts after injury fears

2022-05-12T18:04:39.000Z

Tonight's order of play

2022-05-12T18:02:21.000Z

Football on tonight
(UK times)

Premier League:

Tottenham vs Arsenal (19:45)

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Levante (20:30)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-05-12T18:00:00.000Z

Good evening to you all and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

We have another exciting night of action in store from the Premier League and La Liga, starting with the north London derby.

Arsenal will secure a top-four finish for the first time in five seasons if they win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but their arch-rivals have not yet given up on Champions League qualification themselves, meaning we could be in for plenty of fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Spain, newly crowned Primera Division champions Real Madrid are due to welcome Levante to Santiago Bernabeu as they seek to bounce back from a derby defeat to Atletico last time out.

Keep your attention locked here for all the latest news and key updates from both games.