Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Klopp has explained his decision to drop Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Thiago to the bench for their latest important fixture in the Premier League title race.

The German told BT Sport prior to the Newcastle game: "We could’ve changed even more but it's then about rhythm, about stability as well so that everybody knows exactly what the other one is doing. So that’s why that’s the line-up.

"When you make five changes, then you obviously have a good squad. We have to do it due to the period we are in."