Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

Pochettino: 'We're still the challengers'
Mauricio Pochettino: "Given the players involved this could have been the final. PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers.
"We have so much respect for Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. You don't win 13 European Cups thanks to your coaches, that is down to the overall strength of the club.
"We are the challengers, a lot of effort has gone into building a squad to achieve our dream but we're still the challengers and Real Madrid are the ones who have a habit of winning the Champions League."
Team news: Man Utd vs Brighton
Man Utd XI: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Mac Allister, Moder, Bissouma, Groß, Maupay, Trossard
Team news: PSG vs Real Madrid
Reminder that Neymar is in the squad, but on the bench.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema
