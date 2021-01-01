Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

Hosts firmly in fight at Rennes
Rennes 0-0 PSG
A pair of quickfire chances for Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye, teed up by Lionel Messi, can't hide a big fact of this match so far - it is Rennes who are on top and not Paris Saint-Germain.
It's a close encounter, of course, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are getting a sturdy workout from their hosts.
Too hot to handle?
Rennes 0-0 PSG
No contract, no problem for Salah
Liverpool v Man City
As we build up to our crunch clash this afternoon, many eyes will be on how Mohamed Salah - a major thorn in Pep Guardiola's side whenever Liverpool and Manchester City meet - will fare.
The Egypt international is arguably approaching the best form of his Reds career, or at least close to his previous peaks, but there remains the matter of a new contract - one which remains unresolved.
Our man Neil Jones has had a look into it for us.
KO: Rennes v PSG
It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!
Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.
Today's order of play
We've already got team news in for that Ligue 1 clash - and what an attack it is for the visitors again - given they kick off shortly, but just how will the rest of today shake down? Here's how it will all pan out:
1200: Rennes v PSG
14:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester
1400: Tottenham v Aston Villa
1400: West Ham v Brentford
1515: Espanyol v Real Madrid
1630: Liverpool v Manchester City
1630: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
1945: Atalanta v Milan
(All times BST)
Team News: Rennes v PSG
Messi leads Mbappe and Neymar for visitors
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.
And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.
But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.