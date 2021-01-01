Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

As we edge closer to kick-off here is a reminder of the teams.

Manchester City make four changes to the team that beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Ederson, John Stones, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all come in with Raheem Sterling, Ayermic Laporte, Fernandinho and Zack Steffen on the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden.

PSG defender Marquinhos is fit to return for the first time since he suffered an adductor injury in the quarter-final first leg against Bayern.

PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Gueye, Paredes, Di María, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe.