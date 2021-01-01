Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Moyes on facing Newcastle: "They've got a great crowd, Newcastle. They took one or two games against us last season. They were both strange games where we didn't play particularly badly - maybe the first game we didn't play so well - but Newcastle did well.



"Steve Bruce has done a great job. Lots of people have written them off but they had a strong finish and a strong position last season coming into the new season."

The Scottish head coach added on whether West Ham can finish sixth or higher again: "I hope it's much of the same as last season! I don't see any reason why we can't do it again.

"The players were terrific last season. We will work very hard to achieve it but last season is gone, it's in the past now."