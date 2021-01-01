Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

Netherlands giving Czech Republic something to worry about
Netherlands are looking capable of posing a threat now.
They are getting bodies forward and looking for space behind the back line but they are finding they are up against a stubborn and hard-working opponent.
Czech Republic putting the Dutch under pressure
Czech Republic are pushing really high up field and putting the Dutch under a lot of pressure outside their own box.
They're taking their time in possession until they get into midfield, then trying to pick up the pace a bit.
Oranje fans out in full force
It's a full stadium in Budapest and the stands are bursting of colour.
🧡#NED #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LYrva7nnAq— Goal (@goal) June 27, 2021
Netherlands attack early
Netherlands get on the attack quickly as Memphis Depay plays Donyell Malen down the left wing.
The PSV star sends a cross into the back post where Denzel Dumfries is running in but it bounces out for a goal kick.
Czech Republic respond by getting forward but they can only produce a wayward shot.
Kick-off!
The game is underway!
Czech Republic have got the ball rolling.
Who will go on to face Denmark in the quarter-final? We'll find out soon enough!
Czech Republic ready to go
Good luck, boys! 💪🏻✊🏻#NED 🆚 #CZE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/wySGYFPPJr— Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 27, 2021
De Boer hopes Malen's speed comes in useful
Frank de Boer has faced constant questions around one position throughout Euro 2020.
Whether Oranje are stronger up front with Wout Weghorst or Donyell Malen partnering Memphis Depay has been one of the big talking points after each game.
Weghorst had an excellent season at Wolfsburg and struck in the opener against Ukrain, but Malen has been brilliant for PSV and impressed coming off the bench.
In the end, De Boer chose Malen for this game, telling NOS: "Wout did well, but so did Donyell. He was also good in the past. We want to create a threat with his speed. The Czech Republic defenders are not the fastest, hopefully we can take advantage of that."
Czech Republic on a good run vs Oranje
This is the first game between these two teams in almost six years.
The last time they met, Czech Republic won 3-2, having got the better of them the previous time, too, winning 2-1.
Netherlands are out for their first win against the Czech Republic since 2005.
UEFA denies banning rainbow flags
A report by Dutch news outlet Nu claimed today that UEFA has banned any rainbow flags from the fan zone in Budapest.
But the governing body has denied such claims in a tweet, saying: "Contrary to some reports in Dutch media, UEFA would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-coloured symbols from the fan zone in Budapest, which is under the responsibility of the local authorities. UEFA would very much welcome any such symbol into the fan zone.
"UEFA today informed the Hungarian Football Federation that rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and in line with UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign, which fights against all discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium."
How are Czech Republic lining up?
Czech Republic have made a few more changes to their starting XI.
Pavel Kaderabek has started at left-back instead of Jan Boril, who featured against England.
Antonin Barak has come in to replace Vladimir Darida at attacking midfield and Petr Sevcik starts at left wing as Jakub Jankto misses out.
Our line-up for the Round of 16 match against @OnsOranje. @tomassoucek28 is the captain instead of injured Vladimír Darida who is replaced by Antonín Barák. Pavel Kadeřábek replaces Jan Bořil and Petr Ševčík is in the starting XI instead of Jakub Jankto.#NED 🆚 #CZE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tupwfg1mii— Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 27, 2021
The teams are in...
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has opted for a similar starting XI to that which faced North Macedonia in their last group stage match.
The one change is the return of Maarten de Roon to the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Meanwhile, Donyell Malen keeps his place up front with Memphis Depay after impressing on his first start against North Macedonia.
Our 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 for #NEDCZE! 🔥— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 27, 2021
Give it all, boys! #EURO2020 #NEDCZE pic.twitter.com/4PJVJh4JVI
Let's get started!
Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!
Today we will be covering the last-16 ties, beginning with Netherlands vs Czech Republic in Budapest.
Then we will take in the clash between Belgium and Portugal in Seville.