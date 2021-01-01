Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Manchester United Chelsea Man City
Getty/Goal

Team news: Man Utd vs Fulham

2021-05-18T16:02:40Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford

Fulham XI: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Carvalho, Reed, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro

Subs: Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Rodák, Andersen, Tete, Maja, Odoi, Hector

Hello everyone, and welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-05-18T15:59:40Z

This afternoon and evening we will be covering the biggest games taking place in the Premier League, where top four is still left to play for.

We kick off with Manchester United vs Fulham at 6pm, followed by Brighton vs Manchester City and, of course, Chelsea vs Leicester in the repeat of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Team news coming imminently!