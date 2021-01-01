Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Leeds

😬
4 - Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds (D2 L2), since a 2-1 win at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in January 2003. Surprising. #MCILEE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2021
Lewandowski isn't the only star at Bayern...
Narrator: Yes, yes there was. https://t.co/9bAwfgglu9— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) December 14, 2021
Robert Lewandowski scores (again x2)
Meanwhile, in Stuttgart vs Bayern, Robert Lewandowski has scored twice, meaning that he has taken his tally for this Bundesliga season to 948 goals.
Or just 18.
Lineups: Manchester City vs Leeds
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Good afternoon/evening! We'll be here covering Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds as they try to maintain their spot at the very top of the Premier League – the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are breathing down their back.
Team news is imminent!