Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Man City vs Madrid

Both sides have seen their share of drama to get here - one more than the other, it must be said.

Manchester City emerged as Group A winners and made destructive work of Sporting CP in the last-16, before a taut two-legged tussle with Atletico Madrid saw them grind their way through to the semis.

Real Madrid meanwhile stunned Paris Saint-Germain off the canvas to reach the quarter-finals, where they almost blew it against Chelsea in a truly remarkable tie.

More of the same today?