Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.

Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.

Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.