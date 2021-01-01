Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Greenwood fires in
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
Plenty of players may feel they have a point to prove this term of course, but Mason Greenwood might have one above all. He's made an early start to that, cutting a low shot in towards the right post.
Illan Meslier - who with every match looks like one of the buys of the decade for Leeds - is more than up to the task as it drifts wide.
Red Devils show early sparks
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
The early pressure comes from the hosts - and Leeds find themselves pressed into some early defensive moves at Old Trafford.
The presence of Dan James - a man who came within an inch of joining the Whites once upon a time - is making himself known on that left edge early on here.
KO: Man Utd v Leeds
Paul Tierney is the man in the middle with the whistle today - and he blows it to get this one underway!
Who will get their Premier League season off on the right foot?
A hero's welcome
Man Utd v Leeds
As the two teams take to the field now, the noise remains through the roof. The fans have been waiting a long time for this - not just the return to Old Trafford, but to see Leeds do battle with the hosts once more.
Our correspondent Charlotte Duncker has got a taste of just what it's like inside the Theatre of Dreams right now...
Varane is unveiled at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/VhjY9efXlF— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) August 14, 2021
Varane presented to Old Trafford
Man Utd v Leeds
He's on the pitch!
France international Raphael Varane is officially a Red Devils man and he is met with a hero's welcome - all before he's even kicked a ball. He's suited and booted, holding the number 19 shirt he will wear this season.
After soaking it all in, he exchanges a hug with United legend Rio Ferdinand - here to see both of his old clubs do battle with BT Sport - and departs to the roar of Old Trafford.
Varane confirmed!
Man Utd v Leeds
Welcome to Manchester, @RaphaelVarane 🙌🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Varane incoming?
Man Utd v Leeds
We're hearing chatter that Manchester United have finally - finally! - completed a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.
The France international has been in the process of swapping Santiago Bernanbeu for Old Trafford for what seems like forever but the deal looks to be over the line at last.
What's more, he may well be presented to the crowd just before kick-off here. What a moment that could be, with fans filling the stadium to the brim.
Red Devils ready to rumble
Man Utd v Leeds
Morning, Reds 👋 #MUFC | #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/RGbmVFOusA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Could history beckon?
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
1970 - Manchester United and Leeds United are set to face in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from Mick Jones ahead of finishing runners-up in the league that season. Opener.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Police aware of pre-kick-off disorder
Man Utd v Leeds
Whenever Manchester United and Leeds United meet, there's usually fireworks - and they aren't normally limited to just the game on the field too. Our Red Devils
correspondent Charlotte Duncker has an update from Greater Manchester Police.
"Patrols in the city centre have been made aware of some isolated incidents of disorder at premises in the area," they say. "We're working closely with those premises to support licensees at the early signs of any disorder and negate it as swiftly as possible.
"Our priority is to escort people to the stadium in a safe manner and to ensure minimal disruption for the wider public."
No Messi yet for PSG
PSG v Strasbourg
There will be a feature name missing from one of our feature games today - Lionel Messi will not make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.
The Argentine is continuing to settle into life in the French capital following his Barcelona exit, but is not yet ready to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
He'll surely be watching on however, as the former domestic champions look to regain their crown from Lille this term.
About last night...
It may be the first weekend of the season in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, but several sides kicked off on Friday evening - with a few eyebrow-raising results among those in action.
Arsenal - and defensive newboy Ben White - were unable to prevent a shock reverse against newly-promoted Brentford, who looked like Christmas had come early in their 2-0 triumph.
Bayern Munich meanwhile found themselves held to a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, a result that marked something of a muted start to the Julian Nagelsmann era at Allianz Arena.
Sancho's time to shine?
Man Utd v Leeds
Jadon Sancho is on the bench for Manchester United today 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYZ69uatOl— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Old rivalries ready to go once more
Man Utd v Leeds
There aren't many rivalries quite like that between Manchester United and Leeds United. Forged over more than a century of conflict - and rooted firmly in War of the Roses tradition - it's one of English football's most mouthwatering clashes.
But this will be the first time these two sides meet in front of a capacity crowd since Marcelo Bielsa's Whites returned to the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men did the job here in a madcap 6-2 win last term - but just how much of a part will the return of fans play?
Team News: Man Utd v Leeds
Sancho on bench for hosts, Phillips among subs for visitors
The lineups are in at Old Trafford - and it is the two England internationals who start among the replacements that could deliver the big talking points today.
For the Red Devils, Jadon Sancho is finally among their ranks - and he could get his debut today if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels like giving him a run-out. Edinson Cavani meanwhile is absent as he completes his isolation - and Scott McTominay, who blew Leeds away in this fixture last term, starts in midfield.
🚨 Presenting our first line-up of the 2021/22 #PL season...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Let's do this, Reds! 🔴#MUFC | #MUNLEE
For the Whites, the sight of Kalvin Phillips on the bench could be both cause for celebration and alarm. Arguably their best player - and a breakout for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 in place of the injured Jordan Henderson - the defensive midfielder could come on to shake things up. Defender Junior Firpo, signed from Barcelona, is also among the subs.
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/DhqOCM9w29— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021
Today's order of play
With top-flight football up and running already across most major leagues thanks to a handful of Friday night fixtures, it's a jam-packed schedule across the continent today - and we'll be doing our best to bring you the key highlights.
We'll be providing crucial updates from several mouthwatering ties - including a War of the Roses derby and the dawn of a new Parisian era - plus scores from others across Europe as follows:
1230: Manchester United v Leeds United
1500: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
1730: Norwich City v Liverpool
2000: PSG v Strasbourg
2100: Alaves v Real Madrid
1500: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
1500: Everton v Southampton
1500: Leicester City v Wolves
1500: Watford v Aston Villa
1600: Lille v Nice
1700: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
1730: Inter v Dynamo Kyiv
1930: Juventus v Atalanta
1930: Milan v Panathinaikos
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Have you caught your breath from the rush of Euro 2020? Has your heart rate settled from the highs of the Copa America? Have you cooled down from the dramas of Tokyo 2020?
Good stuff - because it's already time to do it all over again. It's the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as well as the first round of action in La Liga and the Bundesliga - plus the second week of Ligue 1 action and a few Italian friendlies too.
You don't want to miss any of it - and you can follow the best of the action right here with us throughout the day.