Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Ferran Torres scores for Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22
Gundogan up and running

2021-08-28T11:54:51Z

Ilkay Gundogan has scored his first goal of the season.

The German midfielder was Man City's top scorer in the Premier League in 2020-21 with 13.

How many will he fire in this term?

Ilkay Gundogan, Man City vs Arsenal 2021-22
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T11:44:10Z

This time it's Ferran Torres who is perfectly placed to beat Bernd Leno.

After a patient build up from a free-kick in the middle of Arsenal's half, a low, diagonal ball is played into the box.

It makes its way through and Torres is there to finish.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T11:40:26Z

Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!

City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.

Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in. 

We are underway!

2021-08-28T11:32:39Z

The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.

Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?

Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?

2021-08-28T11:15:43Z

The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.

What's on the cards today?

2021-08-28T11:08:14Z

The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.

Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.

And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.

Let's get into it!

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-08-28T11:06:21Z

The weekend is here and with it comes another action-packed round of Europe's top leagues!

Follow all the goals, results and reaction here with Goal as we cover the big games coming up this afternoon.