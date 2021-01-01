Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah
Getty composite

Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club

2021-09-15T18:22:19Z

With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.

He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.

A strong team for Manchester City

2021-09-15T18:06:48Z

Not that there are many ways to make a weak Manchester CIty team, mind you. 

Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash

2021-09-15T17:59:07Z

Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have not been included in Liverpool's starting XI to take on AC Milan, with Joe Gomez partnering Joel Matip in defence while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi start in the attack.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!

2021-09-15T17:57:36Z

Everyone join together to wish good luck to Club Brugge as they have to somehow take on this PSG team.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-15T17:53:56Z

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.

Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.

Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.

Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.