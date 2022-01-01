Matchday LIVE: Man City face Liverpool again, Man Utd, Arsenal & Juventus also in action

Team news: Tottenham vs Brighton
Tottenham take on Brighton in the first match of the afternoon and the match is up and running.
Here's how the two teams have lined up:
Your team to face Brighton! 👇 pic.twitter.com/nkF9PUMubz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2022
TEAM. 💙 Here's the Albion XI to face Spurs in the @PremierLeague today! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iRpRLVly06
What's on today?
The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton gets us underway this afternoon.
Then we have the likes of Manchester United vs Norwich, Southampton vs Arsenal, Juventus vs Bologna, Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg and many more to keep track of.
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog
Another exciting Saturday is upon us.
We have plenty of enticing football action to take in and GOAL is here to keep you up to date with every kick of the ball across Europe.