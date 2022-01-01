Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Goalless at interval in PL clash

There goes the half-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium - and it is some very good work from Kepa that means this one is all square between Manchester City and Chelsea.

After a bright start, the Champions League holders have found the going tough against the incumbent Premier League kings - but so far, Pep Guardiola has not cracked Thomas Tuchel and forced submission.

There's a long way to go in this game yet however.