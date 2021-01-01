Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell are the four players to test positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed earlier today that the club had suffered a further three positive tests to go with Mateo Kovacic, who is currently self-isolating.

Everton have been decimated by injury and illness with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne all absent.

That had forced Rafa Benitez to turn to youth, with 20-year-old Ellis Simms making his full debut up front. Fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite also come into the side.