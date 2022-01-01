Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Inter, Bayern & RB Salzburg in Champions League action

Keep up to date with GOAL's liveblog coverage as two crunch Champions League last-16 games take place

Kick-off: Liverpool vs Inter, Bayern vs RB Salzburg

2022-03-08T20:00:51.000Z

We're underway at Anfield and the Allianz Arena, as today's two Champions League last-16 second-leg games take place.

Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead over Inter on aggregate, while Bayern go into the tie with a 1-1 draw.

Off we go!

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

2022-03-08T19:46:39.000Z

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18 and will get under way at 11am GMT/6am ET at the House of European Football.

Alongside a draw for the last eight, teams will also learn their paths for the semi-finals – meaning that this will be the last draw for 2021-22.

The draw is totally open at this stage, with there no restrictions in place regarding which sides can be paired against one another.

READ all the details here: Champions League quarter-final draw: Date, how to watch & teams involved in 2021-22 knockout round

2022-03-08T19:25:22.000Z

Away goals rule: What is it & why did UEFA drop it from Champions League & Europa League?

2022-03-08T19:15:37.000Z

On June 24, 2021, UEFA confirmed that the away goals rule would no longer be used in its club competitions from the 2021-22 season on.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explained: "The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage."

READ: Away goals rule: What is it & why did UEFA drop it from Champions League & Europa League?

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-03-08T19:00:01.000Z

We've got two key Champions League last-16 second-leg fixtures today in Liverpool vs Inter and Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg.

Liverpool will be hosting Inter at Anfield with a 2-0 first-leg lead, while Bayern head into the tie 1-1 on aggregate. Reminder that away goals do not apply anymore, with the rule having been axed for the 2021-22 season.

Team news shortly!