Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Video: Xhaka's red card challenge
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota
Nketiah sacrificed after Xhaka red
Granit Xhaka has been shown a straight red card for a foul on Diogo Jota!
Jota raced onto a through ball and chested it into his path with only Alisson left to beat, but Xhaka took him out before he could get in a second touch.
Kick offs in Italy & Spain
Milan have kicked off their Coppa Italia round of 16 tie against Genoa at San Siro.
Meanwhile, Atletico are moments away from resuming their Supercopa semi-final against Athletic Club with the scoreline locked at 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.
Liverpool dominating proceedings
It's all Liverpool at the moment as Arsenal struggle to cope with their pace in the final third.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have both had half chances, while Jordan Henderson almost broke the deadlock in unorthodox fashion after blocking an Aaron Ramsdale goal kick, only for the ball to trickle out of play to the relief of the Arsenal keeper.
One way traffic!
Gunners forced into early substitution
Arsenal have used their first substitution unexpectedly early, with Calum Chambers introduced to the action at right-back in place of Cedric, who has picked up an injury.
Nervy start from Arsenal
Liverpool look the more threatening in the early exchanges as Arsenal struggle to keep hold of the ball.
The hosts have already had two corners, the second of which came as a result of a rushed back-pass from Gabriel.
Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal
And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?
Arteta's pre-match thoughts
Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.
"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."
Bad omen for the Gunners?
Team news: Liverpool vs Arsenal
What matches are taking place this evening?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Milan vs Genoa
Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.