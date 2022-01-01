Matchday LIVE: Liverpool and Chelsea in FA Cup action, Juventus face Fiorentina in Coppa Italia

Team news: Fiorentina vs Juventus
TEAM NEWS | 📋— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 2, 2022
Our starting XI to face Juventus ⚜️
Presented by @EA_FIFA_Italia #ForzaViola 💜 #FiorentinaJuventus #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/zhRxgDoLST
Scendiamo in campo così ⚪️⚫️#FiorentinaJuve #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/kK5upH07Zu— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 2, 2022
WATCH: Saul equalises with first Chelsea goal
Ｃｏｏｏｏｏｌ as you like 🥶— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022
A first @ChelseaFC goal for @saulniguez#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/lRP8pPspCN
GOAL! Luton 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea have equalised against Luton.
Mason Mount fed the ball through to Timo Werner, he carried it to the edge of the box but could not get the shot away.
It rolled into Saul Niguez's path and he sends it curling into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.
Team news: Liverpool vs Norwich
🔴 #LIVNOR 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2022
How the Reds line-up for tonight’s #EmiratesFACup fifth-round tie 📋
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 2, 2022
▪️ Seven changes from Friday
▪️ Rupp and Zimmermann start
▪️ Gibson captains the team#NCFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/FfbrvRkHFu
Injury blow for Luton
Luton have had to make a change just 12 minutes into the match.
Their goalkeeper Jed Steer has gone down and had to be replaced by Harry Isted.
A lightning start for Luton
1:42 – Reece Burke’s header for Luton after 102 seconds is the quickest goal Chelsea have conceded in all competitions this season. Stunned.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2022
WATCH: Luton get early goal against Chelsea
The scenes! 😮@LukeDBerry has scored against @ChelseaFC!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yh5fcmJtCQ— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022
GOAL! Luton 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are a goal down just two minutes into the FA Cup clash.
A corner came curling into the box and Reece Burke rises to head beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Which games are we following?
GOAL will be keeping up with all the fun, with the following games on this evening:
Southampton vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Norwich
Fiorentina vs Juventus
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We are in for a Wednesday night packed with action.
The FA Cup fifth round is underway with Chelsea and Liverpool both playing tonight.
Plus, there is some Coppa Italia excitement to keep us going, with Juventus in action.