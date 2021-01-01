Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Barcelona face Villarreal, Carabao Cup final build-up

Gary Neville has been discussing the Super League and the power dynamic of the biggest clubs in England on Sky Sports.

"This is obviously far bigger than results, three points or Manchester United winning a trophy. Last week, it's severe language, but it was an attempted murder of English football," said the former Red Devils captain.

"Sorry doesn't wash. It's gone past sorry because it's twice they've done it. If you sorry the first time with 'Big Picture', you wouldn't have brought back this one."

This question isn't going away any time soon!