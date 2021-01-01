Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Italy and Turkey kick off Euro 2020

Stay right up to date with Goal's live coverage of the start of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Italy vs Turkey
Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch: Full list revealed

2021-06-11T17:45:16Z

As we wait for Turkey vs Italy to kick off, why not satiate your Euro 2020 hunger with our complete Euro 2020 Top 100 Players to Watch Guide?

From Kingsley Coman to Kylian Mbappe, we've got you covered!

Euro 2020 Top 100 20-1 GFX
Euro 2020 fan fever! 🇹🇷🇮🇹

2021-06-11T17:38:35Z

Our correspondents are on the ground today in Rome, before the Euro 2020 opener between Turkey and Italy kicks off.

Fans! In full national spirit! We love to see it!

WELCOME TO THE EUROS!!!

2021-06-11T17:30:09Z

Hello, everyone! The day has finally come – THE DAY THAT EURO 2020 STARTS!!!

We'll be keeping you updated on all the build-up today, as Turkey and Italy face each other in the opening game.

Who's excited? Join us for the ride!