Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

If you thought it was noisy at Wembley last night, then think again. Compared to yesterday's volume, this is off the charts.

This is the biggest game in modern England history to be played on home soil, surely - trumping the win over Germany last week by sheer default of what this occasion is.

Denmark have very much brought their support though. One note to keep in mind - the Danish Dynamite have gone further in this contest on the road, having been forced to head all the way to Baku to beat the Czech Republic before heading here. Could there be a jet lag hangover for them?