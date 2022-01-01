Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

Only one can stand...
Juventus v Inter
Just look at how beautiful the Coppa Italia is 🤌 pic.twitter.com/L0YzcVfUwz— GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022
City eye restoration at summit against hosts
Wolves v Man City
But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.
Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.
Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.
Blues seek security as Whites chase safety
Leeds v Chelsea
So, first out of the gate on our agenda today will be one of English football's great rivalries, stretching the distance of the M1 - but there is more at stake than a trip up and down the country.
Chelsea have faltered since making the FA Cup final and though they should still secure Champions League football, their form is still an issue for Thomas Tuchel.
A bounce-back against Leeds is likely on the cards - but with the Whites now in the relegation zone, it is a madcap dive for safety from Jesse Marsch's Gandhi-quoting men that they must deliver at Elland Road.
Team News: Leeds v Chelsea
📋 Four changes for #LUFC tonight, as Cooper, Struijk, Bate and Rodrigo all come in against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yiIv0bNpqd— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 11, 2022
Here's your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #LeeChe pic.twitter.com/89lb8HkcG8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2022
Today's order of play
1930/1430/1130: Leeds United v Chelsea
2000/1500/1200: Juventus v Inter
2015/1515/1215: Wolves v Manchester City
(All times BST/EST/PT)
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!