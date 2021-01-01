Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

“We have already had an incredible amount of changes at the club over the past year or so, more than ever," Arteta said.

“There are a lot of things that had to be done and they have been done, a lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made. Now it is time to evolve.

“There's great potential [with the young players], they've shown that this season. They are ready to take responsibility in important moments. They have the level to do it, they have the hunger to do it and they have the right senior players around them to help them as well.

"It's about how we click and how we are consistent because we've shown that on the day we can compete and beat the top teams but through 38 games, we haven't done it."