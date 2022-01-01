Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Liverpool in FA Cup final

Team news: Chelsea's starting XI vs Liverpool
2022-05-14T14:51:21.101Z
Here's your Chels! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bHhiSDMfyV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 14, 2022
Team news: Liverpool starting XI revealed
2022-05-14T14:40:41.000Z
Our line-up for the #EmiratesFACup final 👊🔴#CHELIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Welcome to the matchday blog!
2022-05-14T14:38:47.000Z
The FA Cup final is upon us!
Follow the action with GOAL as we take in the action when Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley.