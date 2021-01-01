Slavia Prague 1-1 Arsenal

The Gunners need to win by at least a 1-0 scoreline tonight in Prague, but their hosts can advance through to the semis with a goalless draw.

Villarreal 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

The Croatian side needs a 2-0 scoreline at least to progress through to the semi-finals, but if they score more than one goal tonight a draw is enough to see them through. Villarreal will need to extend their advantage to nullify a possible Dinamo away goal.

Manchester United 2-0 Granada

Granada need at least two goals without conceding to progress to the semi-finals over Man Utd.

Roma 2-1 Ajax

The Dutch side conceded two away goals, obligating them to win tonight by at least a goal advantage, but can draw the match if they score more than two goals this evening.