Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Updated
Comments (0)
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty

Who is playing tonight?

2022-01-12T17:59:41.000Z

The matches taking place this evening are:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-12T17:40:13.000Z

We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.