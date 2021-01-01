Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

Free-scoring Victor Osimhen is quickly becoming a hero in Naples, with the Nigeria international winning a legion of fans.

He is following in some sizeable footsteps, but that challenge does not appear to faze the 22-year-old.

Nobody is saying he is going to become the next Diego Maradona at Napoli, but he could be on course to emulate the efforts of Edinson Cavanoi.

Goal casts an eye over a frontman looking to down Mourinho’s Roma later today.