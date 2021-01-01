Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Man Utd vs Liverpool & all of today's action

FT: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Blancos win El Clasico
All over at Camp Nou and it is the visitors that take the spoils. David Alaba’s fine first-half strike set Carlo Ancelotti’s side on their way. Barca did hold their own for long periods and pushed for a leveller, but it was not to be for them after late efforts from both team and more questions will now be asked of Ronald Koeman.
GOAL: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Aguero opens his account
Sergio Aguero has his first goal as a Barcelona player, but it is too little too late for the Blaugrana.
GOAL: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool
Salah gets in on the act
Liverpool have a third, and it is that man Salah. Keita returns the favour to the Egyptian as he squares for his prolific team-mate to turn past De Gea from close range. Could be game over before half-time.
GOAL: Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid
Blancos double their lead
Game over in stoppage-time at Camp Nou as Lucas Vazquez doubles Real Madrid's lead. Ter Stegen did his best to keep Real out, but he could only parry into the path of Vazquez, who slid home.
Injury-enforced change for Liverpool
WATCH: Jota doubles Liverpool's lead
Too easy for Reds
Here is how Diogo Jota netted Liverpool's second goal inside 13 minutes at Old Trafford...
Nightmare for the Red Devils
WATCH: Keita opener for Liverpool
Dream start for Reds
Here is how Naby Keita opened the scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford...
Benzema goes close
GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool
Jota doubles Reds' lead
A dream start for Liverpool at Old Trafford. Jota now gets in on the act as Manchester United fall to pieces. VAR does not let the Red Devils off the hook and they are two down. Alexander-Arnold drills over a low cross from the right and Jota slides home at the back post.
Quick out the blocks
GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool
Keita breaks the deadlock
Less than five minutes on the clock and Liverpool are in front. Salah is freed down the middle and he rolls the ball to his right and into the path of Keita. A composed finish from the midfielder, who has picked up a useful habit of finding the the target this season.
Barca looking for a leveller
Turning the volume up!
Pick that out!
Bodes well for Klopp
The new Cavani?
Free-scoring Victor Osimhen is quickly becoming a hero in Naples, with the Nigeria international winning a legion of fans.
He is following in some sizeable footsteps, but that challenge does not appear to faze the 22-year-old.
Nobody is saying he is going to become the next Diego Maradona at Napoli, but he could be on course to emulate the efforts of Edinson Cavanoi.
Goal casts an eye over a frontman looking to down Mourinho’s Roma later today.
Who would emerge victorious?
Bad omen for Red Devils
Spurs woe
Man of the moment
Reds getting ready
HT: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Blancos lead at the interval
Alaba's effort is the difference at half-time. Barcelona did have chances, but were unable to take them. They were then carved open in a stunning counter from the Blancos. Still all to play for in the second 45.
WATCH: Alaba's fine strike in El Clasico
Blancos star breaks the deadlock
Here is how David Alaba gave Real Madrid in the lead in their Clasico clash with Barcelona...
FT: Premier League scores
Sunday’s action in the English top-flight
Brentford 1-2 Leicester
Maddison grabs the winner for the Foxes as they edge out the Bees in west London. Rodgers’ side are upwardly mobile once more.
West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
Antonio haunts Spurs once again as his solitary effort proves to the difference on derby day at the London Stadium.
GOAL: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Blancos break the deadlock
It is the visitors who strike first at Camp Nou, and David Alaba - in his first Clasico - is the man to make the breakthrough. A calm finish from the Austrian as he drills across Ter Stegen and into the far corner. Not sure why he was so far forward, but a great strike.
Fox in the box
Cagey at Camp Nou
WATCH: Antonio's goal and Matrix celebration
Hammers star on target again
Here is how Michail Antonio put West Ham in front against Tottenham, before going on to celebrate in style...
GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Leicester
The Foxes are back in front. Maddison restores their lead in the 73rd minute. Can the Bees hit back again?
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
The Hammers take the lead! Cresswell whips over a corner from the left and, after the ball gets a touch at the near post, Antonio is able to stick out a leg and bundle beyond Lloris. Game on!
Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool
Line-ups at Old Trafford
GOAL: Brentford 1-1 Leicester
Parity has also been restored by Brentford, with Jorgensen getting them back on terms against Leicester.
Still all square at the London Stadium
West Ham and Tottenham continue to keep each other at arm’s length. There is plenty of passion on display from both teams, but no end product as yet. With so much attacking talent on show, you would expect a breakthrough to be made at some stage.
Quite a show!
Stage is set...
Gavi watched Barca's U19s earlier
Midfield puzzle
“If you would sign a midfielder, tell me a name. What do you want?”
Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum over the summer, but Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of proven options at his disposal.
Have the Reds found the right formula in their engine room? Goal takes a look.
Atmosphere building in Catalunya
HT: Premier League scores
Latest from the English top-flight
Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Tielemans’ effort in the 14th minute remains the difference, with the Foxes looking to lift themselves back into the top-half of the table. The Bees, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid a second successive 1-0 defeat.
West Ham 0-0 Tottenham
Little to choose between two capital rivals at the London Stadium. The Hammers have had their chances, with Soucek nodding one effort narrowly wide and Antonio curling off target, but Son and Kane have also gone close for Spurs and there remains all to play for.
Will another hero emerge today?
A theatre of dreams?
Thinking outside the box...
Stalemate so far
Midway through the first half in West Ham’s derby date with Tottenham at the London Stadium and the game remains goalless. Both sides have had half chances, while Ndombele has seen a penalty shout waved away, but the scorers are yet to be troubled.
In the building...
GOAL: Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Deadlock broken by the Foxes, with Youri Tielemans getting Brendan Rodgers' side off to the perfect start. Toney has had one effort disallowed for offside for the Bees, who now finds themselves in a hole on home soil.
A first in 56 years?
Another record for Gavi
Quiet before the storm…
We are just getting started!
Team news: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
El Clasico line-ups
🚨 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝘾̧𝘼 𝙓𝙄 !! 🚨#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/ovQn71XdXu— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2021
📋✅ Our #ElClásico starting XI! pic.twitter.com/q47mvKGS4S— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 24, 2021
Boy becomes a man
From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.
Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.
The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.
Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.
Real are raring to go
Quite the spectacle at Camp Nou!
Strap yourselves in!
Team news: West Ham vs Tottenham
Team news: Brentford vs Leicester
Today's order of play
Sunday’s fixtures
We have got a London derby to get us going, with a heavyweight Premier League clash between two old adversaries coming hot on the heels of that. There is also El Clasico at Camp Nou, Jose Mourinho vs Luciano Spalletti, the Derby d’Italia and PSG’s galaxy of stars facing arch rivals.
Here is how today shapes up:
1400: Brentford vs Leicester
1400: West Ham vs Tottenham
1515: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
1545: Ajax vs PSV
1630: Man Utd vs Liverpool
1700: Roma vs Napoli
1945: Inter vs Juventus
1945: Marseille vs PSG
2000: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.
You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.
We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!