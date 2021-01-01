Matchday LIVE: Barcelona play Atletico Madrid, Manchester City host Chelsea & more

200 not out for devilish Dier
Team News: Leeds v Spurs
Phillips, Raphinha bench for hosts
It's an unchanged XI from the side that lost to Brighton last week from Bielsa, but the return of their two most creative playmakers in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to the bench will be a major boost.
Ryan Mason meanwhile, who continues to soldier on in the interim after Jose Mourinho's exit, also names an unchanged lineup in the wake of seeing his side duly rout relegated Sheffield United last time out.
TEAM NEWS: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Leeds aim to cap fine first year back
In a remarkable statistic, Derby County have won as many Championship games as Leeds United have since the Rams beat the Whites in the 2019 play-offs.
Since then, Marcelo Bielsa's side have been promoted to the Premier League, and haven't even played second-tier football for 289 days.
They'll be hoping to finish their first year back in the top-flight with a flourish - and they can do it against a Tottenham side struggling against the tides as they chase a European berth.
Wayne's World on the edge of despair?
But while the Premier League still has games to spare, the same cannot be said for the tier below it, as the Championship wraps up its regular season today.
At the top, it's a procession now, with Norwich City and Watford already promoted, and the play-off quartet of Brentford, Swansea City, Bournemouth and Barnsley settled too.
But down at the bottom end, it's a desperate dog fight that few are going to get out of alive - include Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney.
England's greatest-ever goalscorer made the step up off the pitch to try and salvage their flagging fortunes earlier this year, and it now comes down to a final clash with fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday.
The Rams are three points clear of their visitors, on 43 and 40 points respectively, while Rotherham in-between them are on 41 and bottom-place Wycombe sit on 40 too.
The Wanderers, with a poor goal difference, would need a miracle swing to survive, which means that two of the other three will join them in League One next year. The stakes are absolutely massive.
Dress rehearsal for PL pair
But City's game with the Blues is not simply the match that could win them the title now, is it? Instead, it is an advance preview of this season's Champions League Final, after the duo set up a second all-English affair in three years with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
For Guardiola, the European crown is the ultimate prize, the one he was tasked to achieve by City's rich powerbrokers upon his arrival - and having never previously made the last four with the Mancunian club, he is now 90 minutes away from glory.
But for Tuchel - who let us not forget arrived mid-season to restore Chelsea's fortunes in superb fashion - it is a chance to right the wrongs of defeat against Bayern last term, when he was on the losing side with PSG.
Today's game has a whole new undercurrent, one that could make for an electrifying occasion - and add a few final twists into the tale before they meet at the end of the month again - for now - in Istanbul.
Silverware in the air
The Premier League and the Bundesliga could both be settled today - and while the former will only be decided by the result of one game, the latter isn't short on potentially winning permutations.
Manchester City will welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium following the pair's Champions League exploits in midweek - and if Pep Guardiola's side can beat Thomas Tuchel's visitors, they will be crowned champions once more.
Bayern Munich could actually already be domestic kingpins again by the time they kick off later, if RB Leipzig fail to beat Borussia Dortmund - but if they do not, then a simple win over Borussia Monchengladbach will secure them yet another title.
Alternatively, if both games finish as a draw, Hansi Flick will still sign off the day with another trophy in his cabinet, before he leaves the club he guided to a continental treble.
Today's order of play
Much like a Wimbledon quarter-final day, a litany of clashes - some blockbuster, some less so, most with something to play for along with pride - are what we've got in store for you today.
We'll be bringing you action from six divisions across five countries - and here's how they'll pan out:
1230: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
1230: Cardiff City v Rotherham United
1230: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
1400: Spezia v Napoli
1430: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
1430: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
1430: Wolfsburg v Union Berlin
1500: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
1515: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
1600: Lyon v Lorient
1700: Inter v Sampdoria
1730: Manchester City v Chelsea
1730: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
1945: Fiorentina v Lazio
2015: Liverpool v Southampton
(All times BST)
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
To paraphrase Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, we are most certainly in the endgame now. Across England, Germany, Spain and the rest of Europe, it truly is crunch time for clubs at the top of the pyramid - and at the foot of the table too.
There's no shortage of action today, stretching the best part of a dozen hours in the Premier League alone - and by the time we wrap up, we could have two newly-crowned league champions in Europe.
You'd be absolutely mad to miss it - and we'll be bringing you updates all day long.