Matchday LIVE: Barcelona play Atletico Madrid, Manchester City host Chelsea & more

But while the Premier League still has games to spare, the same cannot be said for the tier below it, as the Championship wraps up its regular season today.

At the top, it's a procession now, with Norwich City and Watford already promoted, and the play-off quartet of Brentford, Swansea City, Bournemouth and Barnsley settled too.

But down at the bottom end, it's a desperate dog fight that few are going to get out of alive - include Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney.

England's greatest-ever goalscorer made the step up off the pitch to try and salvage their flagging fortunes earlier this year, and it now comes down to a final clash with fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams are three points clear of their visitors, on 43 and 40 points respectively, while Rotherham in-between them are on 41 and bottom-place Wycombe sit on 40 too.

The Wanderers, with a poor goal difference, would need a miracle swing to survive, which means that two of the other three will join them in League One next year. The stakes are absolutely massive.