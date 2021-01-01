Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

Which games are on today? 📺
2021-09-26T13:05:00Z
Action from 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 and more!
Here's a flavour of some of the big matches today:
PREMIER LEAGUE
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Tottenham
LA LIGA
3:15pm - Barcelona vs Levante
SERIE A
5pm - Lazio vs Roma
It's matchday! ⚽️🎉📺
2021-09-26T13:00:00Z
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's matchday live blog!
There is no shortage of fixtures taking place across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more, so stay tuned.
We'll have all the latest news from the games, including goals, red cards and every notable incident as they happen so you won't miss a thing.
😎