Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan vs Inter Serie A 2021-22
AC Milan in fine form after derby draw

2021-11-07T22:05:08Z

Full-time: Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla

2021-11-07T21:53:14Z

Sevilla have taken the three points from the derby against Real Betis.

A Marcos Acuna screamer and an own goal from Hector Bellerin was enough to secure the win against the hosts, who played the second half with 10 men.

Sevilla are now third in La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid and a point behind Real Sociedad. Betis, meanwhile, are six points behind in fifth place.

GOAL: Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla

2021-11-07T21:43:00Z

Hector Bellerin has put the ball in his own net in the Seville derby.

The full-back tried to clear a cross but only managed to send it beyond his own goalkeeper, extending Sevilla's lead to 2-0.

Full-time: AC Milan 1-1 Inter

2021-11-07T21:41:16Z

San Siro sides share spoils in Serie A clash

AC Milan and Inter have each taken a point from Sunday's Serie A clash.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty and an own goal from Stefan de Vrij delivered a lively start to the clash at San Siro, but neither side could find a winner.

The result sees Milan level on points with Napoli at the top of the table, while Inter seven points adrift in third place. 

Calhanoglu Milan-Inter
Inter piling pressure on AC Milan

2021-11-07T21:22:38Z

Inter have been lively since the start of the second half.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have had moments of looking dangerous but failed to hit the target.

Lautaro Martinez penalty Milan Inter Serie A
GOAL: Real Betis 0-1 Sevilla

2021-11-07T21:11:59Z

Marcos Acuna has broken the deadlock in the Seville derby.

He sent it sailing into the top corner from the edge of the box to put Sevilla in the lead against the 10-man hosts.

Can they hold on to the lead and ensure they stay third in La Liga and a point behind Real Sociedad?

RED CARD: Real Betis

2021-11-07T20:51:21Z

Guido Rodriguez has been sent off just before half-time in the Seville derby.

He was booked 10 minutes into the match but was penalised for another foul and given his marching orders.

Calhanoglu follows Crespo, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic

2021-11-07T20:30:38Z

Inter penalty saved

2021-11-07T20:16:05Z

Inter had the chance to go ahead once again after being awarded another penalty.

Lautaro Martinez stepped up this time but his effort was saved as Ciprian Tatarusanu got low to his right to keep it out.

GOAL: AC Milan 1-1 Inter

2021-11-07T20:08:08Z

AC Milan have pulled level!

It's a Stefan de Vrij own goal as a free kick comes sailing into the Inter box and the Dutch defender gets his head on it, only to see it bounce into the net.

WATCH: Griezmann stunner for Atletico

2021-11-07T19:50:49Z

While West Ham edged out Liverpool, Atletico Madrid were involved in a 3-3 thriller a little earlier. That contest featured a stunning strike from Antoine Griezmann…

Work to do for Liverpool

2021-11-07T19:39:03Z

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits that Liverpool have stuff to work on heading into an important stage of the season.

He has told BBC Sport on the back of a 3-2 defeat at West Ham: "This is a game we thought we could win and we should be winning it with the quality we have got. We can and should win every game we go into.

"We are probably going into the most crucial past of the season, The Christmas period so you will be punished if you perform poorly. It is important we keep looking forward.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2021-22
Unwanted history in Serie A

2021-11-07T19:27:56Z

Klopp in angry exchange with reporters

2021-11-07T19:21:44Z

Jurgen Klopp is not in the best of moods following Liverpool’s defeat in east London. He feels some big decisions went against his side and wants those asking questions of him to admit as much.

He has told BBC Sport on Alisson being impeded for the Hammers’ first goal: "It's really interesting you ask that. I'm not sure I want to answer the question if you don't know the situation I'm talking about. Do you not think [Alisson was impeded for the first goal]? Is your job not to have an opinion? Okay that's nice.”

He added on Aaron Cresswell escaping a red card for a rash challenge on Jordan Henderson: "My god. I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."

Jurgen Klopp West Ham Liverpool 2021-22
Are West Ham title challengers?

2021-11-07T19:17:33Z

The Hammers are three points adrift of table-topping Chelsea – can they mount a title challenge?

David Moyes has told BBC Sport: “I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment.

“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points so why can we not be there?

“We are not getting carried away but this it is feeling good at the moment.”

Kurt Zouma Michail Antonio West Ham 2021-22
Moyes making the most of rare Reds scalp

2021-11-07T19:09:38Z

David Moyes is revelling in what is a rare victory over Liverpool for him.

The West Ham boss has told BBC Sport of claiming a 3-2 win over the Reds: "It's been hard to beat Liverpool over my career, they've been a very good side, so I was very pleased to get it today.

"Even when it went to 3-1 it was never comfortable, Liverpool were very good and we had to work hard to keep them out.

"We didn't play well in the first half. Sometimes when you play on a Sunday having played on a Thursday night, you don't start well.

"We weren't as good as we should have been and they were very good. We changed things around at half time."

David Moyes West Ham 2021-22
‘A bit too rash’

2021-11-07T19:05:34Z

Virgil van Dijk admits that Liverpool were not at their assured best in a 3-2 defeat at West Ham that has ended their unbeaten record and put a dent in a title bid.

The Dutch defender has told Sky Sports: "A proper knock but we have to pick ourselves up. An intense game. First half there was nothing wrong, they defended well and we scored a deserved equaliser.

"Second half we were a bit too rash. We wanted the 2-1 a bit too much. They gambled on the counter attacks and it leaves an open game.

"Sometimes you have to be more composed and patient and keep the ball a little bit longer.

"The first goal counts. I saw the whole time, Alisson was being man marked. With the rules no-one knows what is allowed. It could have been a foul."

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Klopp unhappy with West Ham's opener

2021-11-07T19:01:13Z

Jurgen Klopp believes West Ham's opening goal in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium should not have counted, with Alisson blocked off before touching the ball into his own net.

The Reds boss has told Sky Sports: "Key moments today. The goals and some situations have to go another way.

"Let's talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson's arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense.

"We scored the equaliser and fully controlled the game and they only went for the counter. Second half we did not play as clear but over the whole 90 minutes I wished we were more clinical finishers. They do well on the counter, they have quality and the second set-piece we concede.

"Aaron Cresswell's was a reckless challenge on Jordan Henderson, even when he touched the ball before so you have to control your body. Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game.

"What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper. People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that."

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Hammers on the up

2021-11-07T18:43:07Z

West Ham manager David Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L10) across spells with Everton, Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham. It was also the Hammers’ first win in 11 league meetings with the Reds (D2 L8).

Unbeaten bubble burst

2021-11-07T18:40:42Z

FULL TIME: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

2021-11-07T18:29:26Z

Hammers hang on

Moyes’ men have done it. They suffered a few scares late on, but West Ham claim all three points in a notable 3-2 win. Defensive issues for Liverpool to address as they slip to fourth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of Chelsea. The Hammers are now third and continue to catch the eye. The London Stadium is bouncing and bubbles are flying high!

Pablo Fornals West Ham goal 2021-22
Super sub

2021-11-07T18:26:29Z

Something to work on

2021-11-07T18:21:27Z

GOAL: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

2021-11-07T18:18:51Z

A lifeline for Liverpool as Origi spins on the ball inside the West Ham box and bundles an effort into the bottom corner. Still time for the Reds to find a leveller.

Divock Origi Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Using his head

2021-11-07T18:15:48Z

WATCH: Fornals restores West Ham's lead

2021-11-07T18:12:30Z

Hammers back in front

Here is how Fornals burst clear to put West Ham back in front against Liverpool...

A thorn in Liverpool's side

2021-11-07T18:11:59Z

GOAL: West Ham 3-1 Liverpool

2021-11-07T18:09:09Z

Liverpool just can't deal with West Ham's corners. They get a third from another set-piece. Zouma runs away from his man at the back post and leaps highest to nod past Alisson from close range. Moyes' men pulling clear.

Kurt Zouma West Ham Liverpool 2021-22
GOAL: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

2021-11-07T18:01:51Z

End-to-end stuff in the second half and West Ham take their chance. Liverpool give the ball away and the Hammers spring forward on the counter. The ball is fed into Fornals, one-on-one with Alisson. Not his finest strike, but he squeezes the ball beyond the Reds keeper and into the net. The hosts lead again.

Pablo Fornals West Ham Liverpool 2021-22
History for Immobile

2021-11-07T18:00:14Z

Cause for optimism

2021-11-07T17:52:18Z

Antonio Conte returned to Premier League management in Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Everton and claims to see plenty of positives from the squad he has inherited in north London.

The Italian has said: "Today I have seen the heart of my players, the passion, the will to fight, the will to sacrifice, the will to understand that there was a moment very, very difficult for us and to see this type of reaction make me more confident for the future.

"Sometimes you can teach to our players the tactical aspects and improve your players' physical aspects but the heart, the passion, the will, the intensity, you have or not.

"My players are showing me these aspects and that we are in a good position and it is a good point to start for me."

Antonio Conte Tottenham 2021-22
Off the bar

2021-11-07T17:44:37Z

Another Fornals corner causes Liverpool all kinds of problems. Alisson is stuck on his line and a combination of Dawson and Rice glance the ball onto the crossbar. So close for the Hammers. At the other end of the field, Mane fires a volley straight at Fabianski. End to end stuff!

Craig Dawson West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
Teenage dreams

2021-11-07T17:43:51Z

Kane confident Spurs will improve

2021-11-07T17:40:44Z

'I'm still a baby in management'

2021-11-07T17:36:20Z

Mikel Arteta took in his 100th game as Arsenal manager when edging out Watford, but admits that he and his side still have a lot to learn.

He told BBC Sport: "I'm just a baby in management, when I compare myself to someone like Claudio [Ranieri] for example. I am so honoured to be where I am."

The Spaniard added on recent improvement from his team: "It shows the unity, the courage and the development of the team. We have achieved good results in the last two months but there is still a lot to do."

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
Ranieri accuses Arsenal of lack of respect

2021-11-07T17:34:29Z

Claudio Ranieri saw his Watford side beaten 1-0 by Arsenal earlier and has accused the Gunners of showing a lack of respect after deciding to play on, and score through Emile Smith Rowe, when Ismaila Sarr was lying on the floor injured.

The Italian has told Sky Sports: "I want to say something about the goal because when we put the ball out voluntary, everyone expect to give the ball back to you but there was not that respect from the Arsenal players."

Claudio Ranieri Mikel Arteta Arsenal vs Watford Premier League 2021-22
Record within reach

2021-11-07T17:30:34Z

WATCH: Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick

2021-11-07T17:24:45Z

Liverpool level in style

Here is how Alexander-Arnold picked out the top corner to get Liverpool back on terms at the London Stadium...

HT: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

2021-11-07T17:23:47Z

All square at the interval. Liverpool shot themselves in foot early on, but drew level in stunning style through Alexander-Arnold. The Reds have looked shaky at the back, though, and both sides will feel that this game is there to be won.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Dangerous from distance

2021-11-07T17:19:06Z

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

2021-11-07T17:12:08Z

Brilliant free-kick from Alexander-Arnold restores parity for Liverpool. He shifts the ball to Salah slightly before hitting, but curls spectacularly into the top corner. Game on!

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Atleti held in six-goal thriller

2021-11-07T17:10:56Z

Suarez, Griezmann and Vrsaljko were on target for Atletico Madrid in a thrilling meeting with Valencia, but Diego Simeone’s side conceded twice in second-half stoppage-time and had to settle for a point in a 3-3 draw.

Ogbonna in the wars

2021-11-07T16:52:08Z

WATCH: Alisson gifts West Ham the lead

2021-11-07T16:45:21Z

Hammers in front

Here is how West Ham opened ther scoring against Liverpool, with Alisson hardly covering himself in glory...

Set-piece kings

2021-11-07T16:44:33Z

Cresswell escapes red card

2021-11-07T16:39:52Z

Cresswell dives into a challenge on Henderson and ends up catching the Liverpool skipper on the knee as his foot slides over the top of the ball. Another VAR check, but no red card for the Hammers full-back.

GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

2021-11-07T16:35:07Z

Nightmare start for the Reds. Alisson gets caught under a corner from Fornals and can only touch the ball into his own net. Ogbonna jumped in front of him, but the Liverpool goalkeeper has to do better.

West Ham Liverpool 2021-22
Doesn't bode well for Hammers

2021-11-07T16:20:54Z

Should Smith Rowe be in the England squad?

2021-11-07T16:14:53Z

Emile Smith Rowe was overlooked in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, but he was a match-winner for Arsenal against Watford and has no complaints at his international snub.

He has told Sky Sports: "It is important I just keep my head down and working hard I am happy whoever I get called up for."

Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal vs Watford Premier League 2021-22
Work to do for Conte

2021-11-07T16:11:43Z

Narrow lead for Atletico

2021-11-07T16:04:36Z

Atletico Madrid have their noses in front against Valencia courtesy of a first-half strike from Luis Suarez...

Making his mark

2021-11-07T16:01:43Z

FULL TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Watford

2021-11-07T15:55:27Z

A tight victory for the Gunners!

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were made to work hard for the three points against Watford, with Emile Smith Rowe's second-half strike ensuring victory. The Gunners missed a penalty and had two goals ruled out for offside and it felt like it may not have been their day, but they managed to find a way.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte couldn't win in his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager, having to settle for a 0-0 draw away to Everton. Leeds United and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the last of the 2pm kick-offs.

Arsenal 1-0 Watford

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

Leeds 1-1 Leicester

🔴 Holgate sent off!

2021-11-07T15:50:01Z

Everton are down to 10 players with the game almost over after Mason Holgate was shown a red card. He was initially given a yellow card, but a VAR review sees him sent off.

🔴 RED CARD FOR WATFORD!

2021-11-07T15:48:30Z

Juraj Kucka has been sent off in the dying moments against Arsenal after getting a second yellow card.

Tense few minutes ahead for Arsenal

2021-11-07T15:44:53Z

A bit nervy for Arsenal as they head into the last five minutes without that insurance goal, but Mikel Arteta might take solace from the fact that Claudio Ranieri has never managed to beat the Gunners in the Premier League...

OFFSIDE! Arsenal second ruled out 👎

2021-11-07T15:37:29Z

Oh my, an afternoon to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he appears to scupper what looked like a certain goal from Martin Odegaard. The Gabon international was in an offside position when he poked the ball in and it's been ruled out.

Everton denied a penalty ❌

2021-11-07T15:29:44Z

Meanwhile, at Goodison Park, Everton have been denied a penalty. Hugo Lloris was initially deemed to have fouled Richarlson in the box, but on inspection the decision has been overturned.

OFFSIDE! Leicester denied

2021-11-07T15:28:01Z

Ademola Lookman thought he'd given Leicester the lead, but it's been ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Jamie Vardy did well in the build-up to flick the ball on and Lookman was alive to the chance, but his elation was shortlived!

GOAL! Arsenal go in front!

2021-11-07T15:15:41Z

Smith Rowe is on 🔥

Emile Smith Rowe has fired the Gunners ahead not long after the re-start. After the frustration of the first half, Arsenal finally lead against Watford headint towards the hour mark. Ben White did well in the lead-up as the ball fell to his compatriot, whose shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection before nestling into the net. It's 1-0.

Second periods underway in the 2pm kick-offs

2021-11-07T15:06:41Z

Will we see a few more goals in the next 45 minutes?!

Frustration for Arsenal

2021-11-07T14:56:16Z

Here's what our Arsenal correspondent made of the first half

Should Auba be relieved of penalty duties? 😬

2021-11-07T14:54:02Z

Ben Foster has been heroic today

2021-11-07T14:50:14Z

HALF TIME SCORES

2021-11-07T14:48:23Z

⚽️  Arsenal 0-0 Watford

⚽️  Everton 0-0 Tottenham

⚽️  Leeds United 1-1 Leicester

Disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal as they've had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham remain locked level away to Everton. The only goals in the Premier League have been in Leeds versus Leicester.

AUBA MISSES THE PENALTY!

2021-11-07T14:41:22Z

Big save by Foster!

Ben Foster has produced a magnificent save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot. Big moment for Watford if they are to get something here. Is it not going to be Arsenal's day? 😬

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

2021-11-07T14:36:24Z

Disregard the last entry - commentator's curse, a penalty has been awarded! Danny Rose clattered into Alexandre Lacazette as the France international challenged for a header.

Still level between Arsenal and Watford...

2021-11-07T14:34:20Z

Arsenal versus Watford has settled into a rhythm after the frantic opening period and it looks like it could stay level as half time approaches.

However, Saka looks very lively and is arguably the Gunners most potent threat at the moment, despite the disappointment of his disallowed goal.

GOAL! Barnes hauls Leicester level!

2021-11-07T14:28:41Z

Leeds' lead hasn't lasted very long thanks to Harvey Barnes, who scores an immediate equaliser!

GOAL! Leeds take the lead

2021-11-07T14:27:41Z

Raphinha has fired Marcelo Bielsa's side in front against Leicester with a sensational free kick!

TEAM NEWS: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid

2021-11-07T14:17:47Z

Valencia XI: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon; Racic, Carlos Soler, Wass, Costa; Goncalo Guedes

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Trippier; Carrasco; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Suarez.

Kick-off 3:30pm BST

Goal disallowed for Arsenal!

2021-11-07T14:08:16Z

Bukayo Saka thought he had given Arsenal an early lead but it has been ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted for a ruling on the goal.

Ben Foster touched Lacazette's shot and Saka was behind the Watford keeper, between him and the last man, when he did so, and was in an offside position as a result.

And we're off! ⚽️

2021-11-07T14:00:42Z

The 2pm kick-offs are underway in the Premier League!

Vardy loves to score in Yorkshire

2021-11-07T13:57:35Z

Will he score again today? 🤔

🚨 Ten minute warning 🚨

2021-11-07T13:50:16Z

Just 10 minutes to go until the 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Now's the time to get your ☕️ or 🍺 ready!

Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant

2021-11-07T13:49:03Z

Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.

It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.

Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.

Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.

“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

Read the full story!

Aston Villa part ways with Smith

2021-11-07T13:32:29Z

Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.

Read the full story

Conte's first league game for Spurs

2021-11-07T13:31:21Z

There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.

A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.

Read more about Antonio Conte's style of play

Here's a stat for you

2021-11-07T13:26:25Z

Look away Arsenal fans 😬

From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.

Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔

2021-11-07T13:24:03Z

Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.

"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.

"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.

"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."

Read the full piece here!

Partey out with a tight groin

2021-11-07T13:16:00Z

Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana.
Welcome!

2021-11-07T12:51:26Z

Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.

We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!