Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, PSG, Barcelona & Afcon in action on Sunday

Join GOAL as we keep you right up to date with all the action from Europe's top leagues plus the Africa Cup of Nations

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool 2021-22
HALF-TIME: Liverpool lead Palace, Arsenal scoreless

2022-01-23T14:47:34.523Z

HT SCORES:

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Napoli 1-1 Salernitana

CONFIRMED: Comoros to play outfielder as goalkeeper

2022-01-23T14:46:02.134Z

Comoros will field an outfield player in goal for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie versus Cameroon after seeing their conventional shot-stopping options wiped out amid a Covid-19 and injury crisis.

Read the story in full!

GOAL! Oxlade-Chamberlain makes it 2-0 to the Reds 🎥

2022-01-23T14:33:24.904Z

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the finishing touch on a wonderful Liverpool move to double his side's lead at Selhurst Park.

Watch the goal below!

Still 0-0 at the Emirates...

2022-01-23T14:29:47.517Z

...but Arsenal are knocking on the door for an opener.

Pretty impressive, Robbo 🎯

2022-01-23T14:24:32.599Z

GOAL! Van Dijk heads Liverpool in front 🎥

2022-01-23T14:10:12.618Z

Virgil van Dijk fires Liverpool in front after 10 minutes at Selhurst Park with a trademark header.

It's Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool.

'Do me a favour!' 🤣

2022-01-23T14:08:44.436Z

Jamie Redknapp is feeling brave in the studio today as he winds up Roy Keane!

And we're off! 🎉

2022-01-23T14:00:00.000Z

Arsenal vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Leicester vs Brighton

Napoli vs Salernitana

GAME ON! 🤘

Ten minutes until the 2pm kick-offs🚨

2022-01-23T13:50:00.000Z

Time to get your snacks and drinks ready!

Tunisia without 10 players for Nigeria clash

2022-01-23T13:33:42.786Z

You do the hard work of qualifying for the last 16 of the Afcon and then you lose 10 players.

Tunisia have their work cut out for them later today against Nigeria having seen their coach Mondher Kebaier and 10 players return positive Covid-19 tests.

That game is due to kick off at 7pm GMT.

Read the story in full.

Will we see more drone antics today? 🚁

2022-01-23T13:29:12.238Z

In one of the season's more bizarre football-related delays, yesterday's game between Brentford and Wolves was disrupted for 20 minutes due to the presence of a drone in the stadium. Hopefully other fans won't get getting any ideas...

Read the full story!

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool teams

2022-01-23T13:09:42.102Z

CRYSTAL PALACE XI:

LIVERPOOL XI:

What games are on today?

2022-01-23T13:03:46.261Z

Here's the running order of the main action we'll be covering:

All times UK

2pm - Arsenal vs Burnley

2pm - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

2pm - Leicester City vs Brighton

2pm- Napoli vs Salernitana

3:15pm - Real Madrid vs Elche

4pm - Burkina Faso vs Gabon

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Tottenham

4:30pm - Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich

7pm - Nigeria vs Tunisia

7:45pm - AC Milan vs Juventus

7:45pm - PSG vs Reims

8pm - Alaves vs Barcelona

Just another matchday! ⚽️

2022-01-23T13:00:00.000Z

Greetings, salutations and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday January 23.

We will have all the latest news and updates from across today's action, which includes crunch Premier League clashes, games in La Liga, Serie A, Afcon and more.

Stay tuned for goals ⚽️, incidents 💥 and colour 🎨 galore!

Team news coming up! ⏳