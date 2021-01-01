Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

That's all, folks!
Cheers for sticking with us through all the action from today, and we'll be back tomorrow with even more fun – including Chelsea vs Manchester United and Real Madrid vs Sevilla.
Later!
Xavi: "A very important three points"
Xavi in the post-match interview: "It was a really difficult and complicated game. It's Villarreal – we are talking about Champions League levels, so it's a very important three points for us away from home.
"We couldn't win away from home this season, and we have two victories a row, you can say we're in a good moment but we also have to dominate more in the opponent field. It's still in the beginning, but it's also important to start like that and get the three points."
On fire 🔥
Samuel Chukwueze loves playing against Barcelona 😍— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
He's now scored three times in four games against them 🎯 pic.twitter.com/As1aHnRBze
WATCH: Depay kisses Barcelona badge
👑 @Memphis = MVP 👑— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) November 27, 2021
A big win for @FCBarcelona and goal number 🎱 this season for Memphis Depay!
🎬 Watch live reaction now on #LaLigaTV.#LaLigaFanCam pic.twitter.com/5bHjnNYcjC
👑
4 - @FCBarcelona's Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 has scored in his last four @LaLigaEN appearances (four goals in total), his longest scoring run in league competition since March-April 2018, six games as Olympique de Lyon player (seven goals). Vital. pic.twitter.com/y6zUdUu3hP— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 27, 2021
FT: Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona
And there's the final whistle! Barcelona pick up all three points after a hard-fought victory against Villarreal after briefly falling to a 1-1 stalemate, before goals by Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho secured the win.
Say hello to the Xavi era!
Two La Liga games, two wins for Barcelona under Xavi ☑️☑️ pic.twitter.com/1FfXnae9gT— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
GOAL! Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho wins the penalty, he takes the penalty, and he scores the penalty! That should be a wrap on the victory for Barcelona, and two straight La Liga wins under the management of Xavi.
The Xavi effect?
PENALTY to Barcelona!
The Blaugrana get a penalty after Philippe Coutinho gets brought down quite roughly in the box! Can they seal the victory?
GOAL! Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona
Could this be the winner?! Memphis Depay scores with a spectacular solo effort with just a handful of minutes left to go in the match, and this could very well be the saving grace of Barcelona today! It's 2-1 to the Catalans at the moment...
GOAL! Venezia 0-2 Inter
And Lautaro Martinez scores Inter's second to wrap up the game. The win keeps them in third place in Serie A, with pressure mounting on AC Milan.
GOAL! Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Chukwueze equalises for Villarreal with just 15 minutes left to go of regular time! That's a goal that's been coming. Barcelona looked a bit too comfortable after going ahead, with everything just coming apart in the left-hand side of the Blaugrana defense. What a way to punish the Catalans!
WATCH: Xavi celebrates De Jong's goal
Xavi reacting to Frenkie's goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5B2SEn05pV— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2021
Well done, Frenkie 👏
28 - Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 has scored his first @LaLigaEN goal since January 2021 against Elche, ending his longest run without scoring in the competition with @FCBarcelona (28 games in a row). Smile. pic.twitter.com/Pi7n6H4she— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 27, 2021
Barcelona are headed for their first away win since May 2021...
Frenkie de Jong has scored Barcelona's first goal from open play under Xavi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hAYYTneu5f— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona
After a very long VAR check, Barcelona have scored courtesy of Frenkie de Jong! The Catalans lead one-nil.
💜
Barça is playing with the purple kit in observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 💜💪 pic.twitter.com/5nmsgTpF0o— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2021
WATCH: Ter Stegen makes crucial save
Big save from @mterstegen1 to deny Danjuma! 🤚#VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/4kaL8eBkjY— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 27, 2021
WATCH: Abde nearly scores for Barcelona
Chances galore in #VillarrealBarça! 🤯— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) November 27, 2021
Abde came the closest with this early header off the crossbar for @FCBarcelona.
🎬 Watch LIVE on #LaLigaTV. pic.twitter.com/8IHoeLIr1r
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Well would you look at that! Just minutes after receiving treatment for an injury, it's Ronald Araujo who has Barcelona's next good chance of scoring – but it just misses the target.
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Ronald Araujo is receiving some treatment after being involved in a rather physical tackle. Hopefully he's okay.
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Uh-oh 😬
One of the misses of the season from Memphis Depay 😬 pic.twitter.com/Wk1x3HB2St— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
GOAL! Venezia 0-1 Inter
And Calhanoglu puts Inter in the lead, smashing the ball into the bottom corner of the net. What a strike!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
This match is turning up the heat early on already! Gerard Pique had a chance saved, while Memphis Depay hit his shot just wide of goal.
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And we are now underway in Villarreal vs Barcelona, where the Blaugrana are now sitting in a miserable seventh place in La Liga. Can Xavi turn things around for the Catalans?
🌈❤️
🏳️🌈 This is everyone's game 🏳️🌈#RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/jM8LPibNpc— Premier League (@premierleague) November 27, 2021
Venezia 0-0 Inter
And we're off in Venezia vs Inter. Inter will still remain third in Serie A with a win this evening, but they'll be separated from AC Milan by just a point if they do so.
Juve face tough road ahead
FT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta
Juventus are 11 points behind leaders Napoli and 7 points behind a Champions League spot in Serie A 😣 pic.twitter.com/mqNPkuJep6— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
FT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
Again, and breathe. Leeds United have weathered the brunt of Brighton - and then the Seagulls saw off the Whites in a madcap flurry of last-gasp chances.
Just the four shots on target each but almost twice as many for Graham Potter's side as Marcelo Bielsa's men. The former will be less than impressed with that; the latter will likely be as philosophical about his failings as always.
Leeds did look rough for long parts of that game though. Their fight to stay up this season looks tougher and tougher.
FT: Bayern 1-0 Arminia
And breathe, Bayern Munich fans. Leroy Sane has saved your bacon in a game that was proving quite the nut to crack.
But the Bundesliga champions move back to the top of the table, victory over Arminia Bielefeld secured. The relegation dogfight contenders will be frustrated to have not nabbed a point out of that one.
Onwards and upwards for both.
Team News: Villarreal v Barcelona
Here is our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for the big game tonight!#VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/5Vwq2YJd1P— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) November 27, 2021
👥 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) November 27, 2021
⚽ #VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/8kj2FRB7Ex
Bayern break new boundaries
Bayern 1-0 Arminia
BAYERN MUNICH SET A NEW RECORD FOR THE MOST BUNDESLIGA GOALS IN A CALENDAR YEAR ⚽️— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
𝟏𝟎𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. pic.twitter.com/R9k1I4alSr
Team News: Venezia v Inter
Giornata 14 • #VeneziaInter#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/IiLnqVpAax— Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) November 27, 2021
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 27, 2021
Simone Inzaghi's starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #VeneziaInter👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/kUseQVx298
GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Arminia
(Leroy Sane)
Bayern Munich have their breakthrough - and what a breakthrough!
Arminia have frustrated them throughout, but now, Leroy Sane unleashes a pearler of a strike with some distance to it and finds the mark in sweet style.
The champions are on top, with just under a quarter of this game left on the clock.
FT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta
There goes the whistle in Turin - and it is a hammer-blow for Juventus in their title hopes.
The Bianconeri are surely all put out of the race for Serie A this term - and it is their rivals Atalanta who have gained the upper hand in the quest for the Scudetto themselves.
They've trimmed the gap - but with Inter still to come, there could be a final twist in today's Italian action.
Leeds out to break history
Brighton 0-0 Leeds
5 - Leeds have lost their last five away league games against Brighton without scoring a single goal, while their last away league win against the Seagulls was back in November 2009 in League One (3-0). Dread.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
Haaland celebrates return with amusing post
FT: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund
Was thinking the same. MOTM goes to the cameraman today https://t.co/U7Z0lJFmSH— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 27, 2021
Lamp(tey) Light
HT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
5 - Tariq Lamptey has created five chances for Brighton in the first half versus Leeds, the most he's ever created in a single Premier League match. Energetic.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
HT: Bayern 0-0 Arminia
HT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
The whistle goes in two different countries - and that will be half-time in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.
Mixed thoughts if you're a Leeds United fan - Brighton have arguably shored up the better chances, despite the return of stars like Raphinia to the side.
But Bayern Munich have not broken Arminia Bielefeld either. That will frustrate the hosts no end.
Strong start for Gerrard
FT: Palace 0-1 Villa
2 - Steven Gerrard is only the second manager to win his first two Premier League games in charge of Aston Villa, after John Gregory in February/March 1998. Lifted. pic.twitter.com/QfJlAdqsIK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
Came back haunted
HT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta
8 - Since the start of 2017 Duván Zapata is the player with the most goals scored against Juventus (8 in 11 matches) in all competitions. Power.#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/QyWA2UHLNl— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 27, 2021
HT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta
There goes the whistle and muted grumbles break out across Turin.
Juventus trail to Atalanta, who keep their top four ambition on track.
The Bianconeri have a half to turn this one around.
KO: Brighton v Leeds
We're also underway in the Premier League for the final time today - and Leeds United will be looking to do a club legend proud.
It is a decade since Gary Speed's tragic passing and the Whites will want to honour his memory with a much-needed win against Brighton.
But the Seagulls are far from a pushover this term. Can Graham Potter pick off Marcelo Bielsa's men?
KO: Bayern v Arminia
The last of the Bundesliga's blockbuster ties for the day is up and running - and it is Bayern Munich against Arminia Bielefeld.
The champions can retake the summit from Borussia Dortmund with victory here - and given the form they've been in, such a result seems the obvious conclusion.
But they'll know no task is an easy one - and their visitors will hope to be along for more than just the ride.
GOAL: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta
(Duvan Zapata)
First blood to the visitors!
It's not what Juventus want - they go behind with just under half-an-hour played, with Duvan Zapata doing the damage for Atalanta.
The Bianconeri will know that their opponents will be tough to reclaim the lead from. Can the fightback begin in Turin or will it all be in vain?
Leeds honour Speed in warm-up
Brighton v Leeds
Leeds United pay tribute to club legend Gary Speed on the 10th anniversary of his death ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tAUofaJRix— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
Jota: We just need to keep going
FT: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, speaking to Sky Sports: "In the end it is a good game for us. We adapted well to their three at the back. They changed again in the second half. We took advantage. There were spaces in the first half. A clean sheet too so a good performance.
"It is always easier when you start well with a goal at home. We knew in the past we have been 2-0 up and not won the game. But we did today and that is important. The most important is that we win.
"I take advantage of playing for a good team. Fortunately for me I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it.
"Even with the changes we make from the Champions League it is important to have everyone on board. This month it is a game every three days. We just need to keep going."
Raining goals
39 - Liverpool have scored 39 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign. Firing. pic.twitter.com/hXunMLxKX8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
KO: Juventus v Atalanta
For the first time today now, we head to Serie A, where Max Allegri has quite a fight on his hands.
Juventus are well off the pace of the league leaders this term once more in the Italian top-flight - and while Atalanta are to an extent too, they at least round out the top four.
Could the Bianconeri miss out this year on Champions League football? They need to string together some big results and fast.
Villa see off Palace rally
FT: Palace 1-2 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves
The whistles have gone around the rest of the Premier League - and it was too little, too late at Selhurst Park for the hosts.
Aston Villa give Steven Gerrard the win thanks to John McGinn's late finish, but they got a scare from Crystal Palace after Marc Guehi netted late in injury-time.
Meanwhile, it is a precious point for Dean Smith, as his Norwich City side hold Wolves to a goalless draw.
FT: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
It's not quite the rampant blowout many expected in the end - but it is still a rout by the Reds at Anfield
Liverpool run out heavy victors with a 4-0 job on Southampton, a result that hauls them up to second and leaves them one point off leaders Chelsea, who are still to play this weekend.
How Jurgen Klopp would love both them and Manchester City to slip up, and let his side really back into the thick of it. Saints meanwhile have a lot to think about over the next few days.
Team News: Bayern v Arminia
The boys in red to take on Bielefeld tonight 📝#packmas #FCBDSC #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/12YjyGZduV— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 27, 2021
Wir!#immerdabei #FCBDSC pic.twitter.com/k9BXcQX9ta— DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) November 27, 2021
Team Favourite
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Liverpool players were buzzing for Virgil van Dijk's first goal of the season 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nzlniiJKUe— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
Team News: Brighton v Leeds
TEAM. 💙 Here's how Albion line up against Leeds United in the @PremierLeague. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 27, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/or3AiXvzYi
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/5CbUfrLBXY— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 27, 2021
FT: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund
The final whistle has gone in Germany - and at least for a few hours, Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga.
Is this finally the season they break Bayern Munich's hold on the domestic crown? There is a long way to go, but the manner of their victory today, rallying from that early sucker-punch, suggests they have the resolve to go the distance.
Erling Haaland's late goal upon his return of course though will be the talking point. It's almost criminal that we won't see him at Qatar 2022 next year - though some other big names are set to join him out of the mix too.
Welcome to the machine
Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund
Erling Haaland only took seven minutes to score on his return from injury 💪— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
He now has 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games 🤖
𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞. pic.twitter.com/sb1AhMHmcp
GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund
(Erling Haaland)
Back from injury early - and back off the bench to score on his return!
Erling Haaland is just a special talent, isn't he? The world's favourite secret Yorkshireman strikes again and that will surely be the three points for Borussia Dortmund.
The gauntlet is thrown down ahead of Bayern Munich's match later today.
GOAL: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
(Virgil van Dijk)
There's no rest for Southampton, is there?
Barely seven minutes into the second half, and just after Alex McCarthy pulled an absolute showstopper save out of the bag to deny Sadio Mane from distance, Liverpool are in again.
This time, Virgil van Dijk punishes Saints, volleying Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner in through the middle of a busy box. A sublime touch, indeed.
Team News: Juventus v Atalanta
📝 #𝕁𝕦𝕧𝕖𝔸𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕒 𝕏𝕀 🔢#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/uPsJEvxfa6— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 27, 2021
👥 Partiamo con questi 11 all'Allianz Stadium!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) November 27, 2021
👊 Your #StartingXI to face Juventus!
Presented by @Plus500#JuveAtalanta #SerieATIM #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/nC4gBELatn
Salah maintains kingly streak
Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season 🤩— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
More than 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 any other Premier League player. 👑 pic.twitter.com/vh3NiFe3b5
HT: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Palace 0-1 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves
Oh, the weather outside might be frightful - but the fires of the Reds are so delightful to Jurgen Klopp and company.
Diogo Jota's double and a cracker of a finish from Thiago has put Liverpool truly in command of this Premier League clash against Southampton, and then some.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa hold a slender lead over Crystal Palace, while Norwich and Wolves have played out a goalless first half.
What is in store after the break?
GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-2 Dortmund
The visitors hit the lead for the first time in the Bundesliga!
Donyell Malen has given Borussia Dortmund the lead, to complete the runaround from that early concession against Wolfsburg.
There's just over half-an-hour left in this one.
GOAL: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
(Thiago)
The Reds are running rampant - and that is just delicious from Thiago!
A cluttered cut-back from Andy Robertson edges to the Spaniard on the outside of the box, he carves his way back in and curls a peach in towards the right post through a crowd of defenders.
Liverpool are absolutely loving the start to winter at Anfield. Southampton can't get off the field to the mulled wine and mince pies of misery soon enough.
GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton
(Diogo Jota)
Diogo Jota's having a party - and Liverpool are two goals to the good!
The finish is a near-reverse carbon copy of his opener, a simple tap-in at the left post after Mohamed Salah cuts it across from the opposite side of the penalty area, but the build-up work between the latter, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson is delightful stuff.
It could be a very long day at the office for Southampton here on Merseyside.
Villa lead while Canaries goalless
Palace 0-1 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves
Elsewhere in the Premier League, there's just the one goal to report so far.
Aston Villa have got their noses in front at Crystal Palace, thanks to the efforts of Matt Targett.
Norwich and Wolves meanwhile have nothing to split them so far on the scoreboard.
HT: Wolfsburg 1-1 Dortmund
The whistle goes in the Bundesliga and it's all square between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.
Oh, what the visitors would give to have a world-class attacker on their bench, just chomping at the bit to win this one...
Mane ruled offside for second Reds goal
Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
My word, Liverpool look absolutely in the mood today - and they have a second chalked off now, before the quarter-hour mark is even up!
Sadio Mane thinks he's doubled his side's lead, but the linesman's flag is up and VAR backs up the original call too.
A let-off for Southampton, who are really struggling with the pace today at Anfield.
Too Fast to Handle
Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
01:37 - Diogo Jota's goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds vs Huddersfield). Blocks. #LIVSOU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-1 Dortmund)
(Emre Can)
From the penalty spot, Borussia Dortmund are back on level pegging!
Emre Can steps up and converts a cool finish into the bottom-left corner after the visitors are awarded a spot-kick.
All to play for once more in the Bundesliga.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
(Diogo Jota)
No time to waste at Anfield - Liverpool are in front already!
Southampton will be furious at how easy this one is. A mix-up at the back, Andy Robertson slips into the box on the left and the Scotland international cuts it back, low and short.
Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah are both there and both lunge for the ball - and it is the former who gets the decisive touch to smash it into the back of the net.
KO: Liverpool v Southampton
KO Palace v Villa, Norwich v Wolves
Dortmund are yet to find a response in Germany - but back in the Premier League, the mid-afternoon slate is underway!
Liverpool will hope to avoid a Southampton-shaped banana-skin, while Crystal Palace will match wits with Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.
Plus, Norwich and Dean Smith welcome Wolves. There's plenty to be going on around the grounds, isn't there?
History against struggling Magpies
FT: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
13 - Newcastle United have become the sixth different team to fail to win any of their opening 13 games to a @PremierLeague season, with four of the previous five sides suffering relegation (Derby in 2000-01 survived). Ominous. pic.twitter.com/jBs9QYtSiV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-0 Dortmund
(Wout Weghorst)
It's the worst possible start for Borussia Dortmund!
Three minutes have barely gone and they're already behind on the scoreboard.
It's Wout Weghorst who has done the damage. That's not what the visitors wanted when they were barely out of the sheds.
There's work to be done now.
KO: Wolfsburg v Dortmund
We'll be back in the Premier League in a flash - but right now, it's to the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund are getting underway at Wolfsburg.
There's no Jude Bellingham for the visitors and Erling Haaland is on the bench - but will they make quick work of their hosts today?
FT: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
There goes the full-time whistle - and the task at hand for Eddie Howe continues to grow.
Not that Arsenal will care. Goals for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli - the latter with an absolute peach - means they triumph with relative comfort at the Emirates Stadium against Newcastle.
The Magpies have plenty of work to do - but there's a long way to go yet in their campaign, and they know it.
Fast Worker
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Gabriel Martinelli scored 93 seconds after coming off the bench with his second touch of the game 👏 pic.twitter.com/NedUMh6hUG— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
WATCH: Martinelli scores screamer against Magpies
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
MARTINELLI THAT'S FANTASTIC! 🤯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2021
Incredible volleyed finish over Dubravka 🥵
Impact sub! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/tuxkgGDXh4
The most delicious touch by Gabriel Martinelli for the goal! 🤩#ARSNEW #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/sXgi3pOYXz— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 27, 2021
Team News: Norwich v Wolves
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 27, 2021
▪️ One change from last week
▪️ Sargent replaces Cantwell in XI
▪️ Dowell back on the bench#NCFC | #NORWOL pic.twitter.com/05XSf1vkuG
Here's how we line-up to face @NorwichCityFC! #NORWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) November 27, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/KlQU4qhwtz
Team News: Palace v Villa
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYAVL— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 27, 2021
This is your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace. ⚪ #CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/kFggOLBXxn— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 27, 2021
Team News: Liverpool v Southampton
🔴 #LIVSOU TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2021
Our line-up for today’s meeting with the Saints!
🇧🇷 @Lyanco in defence— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 27, 2021
🇫🇷 @Romain_Perraud on the left
🇦🇱 @armandobroja9 up top
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/HAp7KHuxWM
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
(Gabriel Martinelli)
Arsenal double their lead - though not without a spot of protest from their opponents!
Stuart Atwell waves away a penalty claim from Callum Wilson at one end but down the other, Gabriel Martinelli is there to meet a looping cross off the right wing.
He meets it in near the six-yard area and drags a fine volley across the goalkeeper to finsih. Top-drawer stuff.
GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle
(Bukayo Saka)
The Gunners have their breakthrough - and it is England man Bukayo Saka to the rescue!
A lovely bit of combination work on the left flank allows Emile Smith Rowe and Nuno Tavares to play off each other before threading their team-mate into the edge of the box.
He brings it close to the post, then fires across Dubravka and nestles a low finish in at the opposite side to send the Emirates Stadium into a full-voice frenzy.
Back underway at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
Here come the two teams - and we are back in action for the second half in north London.
Will we get a goal in this game? Or will Newcastle hang on for a crucial point in their battle against relegation?
We'll find out soon enough.
Team News: Wolfsburg v Dortmund
Our Starting 1⃣1⃣ to take on @BlackYellow! 💪#WOBBVB #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E9iZmajlm7— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) November 27, 2021
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. WOLFSBURG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RD6ZOxx16j— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 27, 2021
Fluffed Lines
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
How did Aubameyang miss?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pXnFl4WI9O— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
What an absolute chance that was for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that was - but his steal of a miss means there is nothing to split these two at the break.
Arsenal dominated dramatically early on, but true to form for Eddie Howe and his sides, Newcastle have given them a scare of their own on enough occasions to concern Mikel Arteta.
Plenty of legs in this one yet to come, you'd hope.
Arsenal miss glorious chance for opener
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
He managed to hit the outside of the post as well. That is an absolute shocker.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 27, 2021
Dubravka keeps game level
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
Martin Dubravka, what a save!
An Arsenal free-kick just outside the Newcastle box allows Martin Odegaard to size up the Magpies goalkeeper and he sweeps a fantastic free-kick over the defensive wall.
But the shotstopper is up to the task and batters it away with a superb leap. It remains 0-0.
Goalless in London so far
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle consistently with all 11 players back in their own half. When they do get ball they try to hit Wilson quickly. Arsenal unable to find a way of breaking them down so far.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 27, 2021
0-0 after 15mins.
KO: Arsenal v Newcastle
The chill in London today isn't as sharp as it is on Tyneside - but it's still truly got a winter wind to it.
Today's referee is Stuart Atwell. He looks at his watch, blows his whistle - and we are underway in our first match of the day in the Premier League!
Man Utd close in on Rangnick
They may not be in action today, but one of the big stories of the weekend of course is who will take the reins at Manchester United.
It's almost certainly going to be Ralf Rangnick who is handed the keys to Old Trafford until the end of the season, in what marks a departure for the Red Devils on a tactical level.
Our club correspondent Charlotte Duncker reported for us earlier this week on the matter.
Rangnick awaiting work permit and finalisation of paper work. He won’t be at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Woodward driving force behind adding two-year consultancy position on to 6 month interim manager deal. https://t.co/h5vOkt4abB— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 26, 2021
Gunners set to dominate Magpies?
0 - Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against the side starting the day bottom of the table (W15 D6), winning the last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 23-2. Dominant.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
Today's order of play
If not quite the full feast of fixtures we were greeted with a week ago following the return to club action, there's certainly no shortage of blockbuster action today, with heavyweight sides from four of Europe's top five leagues all in action. (Our apologies to Ligue 1.)
Arsenal will get us underway today of course, as Eddie Howe finally takes to the dugout for Newcastle, while Xavi will look to keep the revived feelgood factor alive at Barcelona against Villarreal at the end of the day.
In between though, there's plenty to get stuck into. Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: Arsenal v Newcastle United
1430: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
1500: Liverpool v Southampton
1500: Norwich City v Wolves
1700: Juventus v Atalanta
1730: Brighton v Leeds United
1730: Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
1945: Venezia v Inter
2000: Villarreal v Barcelona
(All times GMT)
Team News: Arsenal v Newcastle
Odegaard in for Gunners, Howe present for first time
🇬🇭 Partey in midfield— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2021
🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in
🏴 ESR starts
Let’s go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/4Hsh8KOaqY
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/8beujX797q
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog!
Snow has swept across Europe today, to herald the start of winter - but it's heating up on the pitches, where the title races are starting to come into shape.
Liverpool can help put themselves back in the thick of the Premier League challenge later on, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Inter are all in title-challenge action too. But first up, Arsenal will be looking to spoil Eddie Howe's first true game in charge at Newcastle, as the ex-Bournemouth boss continues his Magpies life.
Strap in, folks - it's going to be a good one.