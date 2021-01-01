Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Updated
De Jong Villarreal Barcelona
That's all, folks!

2021-11-27T23:00:22.056Z

Cheers for sticking with us through all the action from today, and we'll be back tomorrow with even more fun – including Chelsea vs Manchester United and Real Madrid vs Sevilla.

Later!

Xavi: "A very important three points"

2021-11-27T22:49:03.556Z

Xavi in the post-match interview: "It was a really difficult and complicated game. It's Villarreal – we are talking about Champions League levels, so it's a very important three points for us away from home.

"We couldn't win away from home this season, and we have two victories a row, you can say we're in a good moment but we also have to dominate more in the opponent field. It's still in the beginning, but it's also important to start like that and get the three points."

On fire 🔥

2021-11-27T22:27:00.556Z

2021-11-27T21:59:01.000Z

FT: Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

2021-11-27T21:57:30.869Z

And there's the final whistle! Barcelona pick up all three points after a hard-fought victory against Villarreal after briefly falling to a 1-1 stalemate, before goals by Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho secured the win.

Say hello to the Xavi era!

GOAL! Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

2021-11-27T21:55:02.732Z

Philippe Coutinho wins the penalty, he takes the penalty, and he scores the penalty! That should be a wrap on the victory for Barcelona, and two straight La Liga wins under the management of Xavi.

The Xavi effect?

PENALTY to Barcelona!

2021-11-27T21:54:17.678Z

The Blaugrana get a penalty after Philippe Coutinho gets brought down quite roughly in the box! Can they seal the victory?

GOAL! Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona

2021-11-27T21:48:38.348Z

Could this be the winner?! Memphis Depay scores with a spectacular solo effort with just a handful of minutes left to go in the match, and this could very well be the saving grace of Barcelona today! It's 2-1 to the Catalans at the moment...

GOAL! Venezia 0-2 Inter

2021-11-27T21:38:48.950Z

And Lautaro Martinez scores Inter's second to wrap up the game. The win keeps them in third place in Serie A, with pressure mounting on AC Milan.

GOAL! Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

2021-11-27T21:37:41.110Z

Chukwueze equalises for Villarreal with just 15 minutes left to go of regular time! That's a goal that's been coming. Barcelona looked a bit too comfortable after going ahead, with everything just coming apart in the left-hand side of the Blaugrana defense. What a way to punish the Catalans!

Well done, Frenkie 👏

2021-11-27T21:26:36.426Z

Barcelona are headed for their first away win since May 2021...

2021-11-27T21:16:18.886Z

GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona

2021-11-27T21:11:52.372Z

After a very long VAR check, Barcelona have scored courtesy of Frenkie de Jong! The Catalans lead one-nil.

2021-11-27T21:10:42.667Z

Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

2021-11-27T20:39:14.175Z

Well would you look at that! Just minutes after receiving treatment for an injury, it's Ronald Araujo who has Barcelona's next good chance of scoring – but it just misses the target.

Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

2021-11-27T20:37:40.992Z

Ronald Araujo is receiving some treatment after being involved in a rather physical tackle. Hopefully he's okay.

GOAL! Venezia 0-1 Inter

2021-11-27T20:23:21.376Z

And Calhanoglu puts Inter in the lead, smashing the ball into the bottom corner of the net. What a strike!

Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

2021-11-27T20:08:39.142Z

This match is turning up the heat early on already! Gerard Pique had a chance saved, while Memphis Depay hit his shot just wide of goal.

Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

2021-11-27T20:01:04.000Z

And we are now underway in Villarreal vs Barcelona, where the Blaugrana are now sitting in a miserable seventh place in La Liga. Can Xavi turn things around for the Catalans?

Venezia 0-0 Inter

2021-11-27T19:46:36.000Z

And we're off in Venezia vs Inter. Inter will still remain third in Serie A with a win this evening, but they'll be separated from AC Milan by just a point if they do so.

Juve face tough road ahead

2021-11-27T19:30:00.000Z

FT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

FT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds

2021-11-27T19:22:00.000Z

Again, and breathe. Leeds United have weathered the brunt of Brighton - and then the Seagulls saw off the Whites in a madcap flurry of last-gasp chances.

Just the four shots on target each but almost twice as many for Graham Potter's side as Marcelo Bielsa's men. The former will be less than impressed with that; the latter will likely be as philosophical about his failings as always.

Leeds did look rough for long parts of that game though. Their fight to stay up this season looks tougher and tougher.

FT: Bayern 1-0 Arminia

2021-11-27T19:20:00.000Z

And breathe, Bayern Munich fans. Leroy Sane has saved your bacon in a game that was proving quite the nut to crack.

But the Bundesliga champions move back to the top of the table, victory over Arminia Bielefeld secured. The relegation dogfight contenders will be frustrated to have not nabbed a point out of that one.

Onwards and upwards for both.

Bayern break new boundaries

2021-11-27T19:08:00.000Z

Bayern 1-0 Arminia

GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Arminia

2021-11-27T18:58:00.000Z

(Leroy Sane)

Bayern Munich have their breakthrough - and what a breakthrough!

Arminia have frustrated them throughout, but now, Leroy Sane unleashes a pearler of a strike with some distance to it and finds the mark in sweet style.

The champions are on top, with just under a quarter of this game left on the clock.

FT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

2021-11-27T18:56:00.000Z

There goes the whistle in Turin - and it is a hammer-blow for Juventus in their title hopes.

The Bianconeri are surely all put out of the race for Serie A this term - and it is their rivals Atalanta who have gained the upper hand in the quest for the Scudetto themselves.

They've trimmed the gap - but with Inter still to come, there could be a final twist in today's Italian action.

Leeds out to break history

2021-11-27T18:48:00.000Z

Brighton 0-0 Leeds

Haaland celebrates return with amusing post

2021-11-27T18:38:00.000Z

FT: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund

Lamp(tey) Light

2021-11-27T18:28:00.000Z

HT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds

HT: Bayern 0-0 Arminia

2021-11-27T18:18:00.000Z

HT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds

The whistle goes in two different countries - and that will be half-time in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Mixed thoughts if you're a Leeds United fan - Brighton have arguably shored up the better chances, despite the return of stars like Raphinia to the side.

But Bayern Munich have not broken Arminia Bielefeld either. That will frustrate the hosts no end.

Strong start for Gerrard

2021-11-27T18:08:00.000Z

FT: Palace 0-1 Villa

Came back haunted

2021-11-27T17:58:00.000Z

HT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

HT: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

2021-11-27T17:48:00.000Z

There goes the whistle and muted grumbles break out across Turin.

Juventus trail to Atalanta, who keep their top four ambition on track.

The Bianconeri have a half to turn this one around.

KO: Brighton v Leeds

2021-11-27T17:31:00.000Z

We're also underway in the Premier League for the final time today - and Leeds United will be looking to do a club legend proud.

It is a decade since Gary Speed's tragic passing and the Whites will want to honour his memory with a much-needed win against Brighton.

But the Seagulls are far from a pushover this term. Can Graham Potter pick off Marcelo Bielsa's men?

KO: Bayern v Arminia

2021-11-27T17:30:00.000Z

The last of the Bundesliga's blockbuster ties for the day is up and running - and it is Bayern Munich against Arminia Bielefeld.

The champions can retake the summit from Borussia Dortmund with victory here - and given the form they've been in, such a result seems the obvious conclusion.

But they'll know no task is an easy one - and their visitors will hope to be along for more than just the ride.

GOAL: Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

2021-11-27T17:28:00.000Z

(Duvan Zapata)

First blood to the visitors!

It's not what Juventus want - they go behind with just under half-an-hour played, with Duvan Zapata doing the damage for Atalanta.

The Bianconeri will know that their opponents will be tough to reclaim the lead from. Can the fightback begin in Turin or will it all be in vain?

Leeds honour Speed in warm-up

2021-11-27T17:25:00.000Z

Brighton v Leeds

Jota: We just need to keep going

2021-11-27T17:15:00.000Z

FT: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, speaking to Sky Sports: "In the end it is a good game for us. We adapted well to their three at the back. They changed again in the second half. We took advantage. There were spaces in the first half. A clean sheet too so a good performance.

"It is always easier when you start well with a goal at home. We knew in the past we have been 2-0 up and not won the game. But we did today and that is important. The most important is that we win.

"I take advantage of playing for a good team. Fortunately for me I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it.

"Even with the changes we make from the Champions League it is important to have everyone on board. This month it is a game every three days. We just need to keep going."

Raining goals

2021-11-27T17:07:00.000Z

KO: Juventus v Atalanta

2021-11-27T17:00:00.000Z

For the first time today now, we head to Serie A, where Max Allegri has quite a fight on his hands.

Juventus are well off the pace of the league leaders this term once more in the Italian top-flight - and while Atalanta are to an extent too, they at least round out the top four.

Could the Bianconeri miss out this year on Champions League football? They need to string together some big results and fast.

Villa see off Palace rally

2021-11-27T16:58:00.000Z

FT: Palace 1-2 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves

The whistles have gone around the rest of the Premier League - and it was too little, too late at Selhurst Park for the hosts.

Aston Villa give Steven Gerrard the win thanks to John McGinn's late finish, but they got a scare from Crystal Palace after Marc Guehi netted late in injury-time.

Meanwhile, it is a precious point for Dean Smith, as his Norwich City side hold Wolves to a goalless draw.

FT: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T16:52:00.000Z

It's not quite the rampant blowout many expected in the end - but it is still a rout by the Reds at Anfield

Liverpool run out heavy victors with a 4-0 job on Southampton, a result that hauls them up to second and leaves them one point off leaders Chelsea, who are still to play this weekend.

How Jurgen Klopp would love both them and Manchester City to slip up, and let his side really back into the thick of it. Saints meanwhile have a lot to think about over the next few days.

2021-11-27T16:36:00.000Z

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

FT: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund

2021-11-27T16:26:00.000Z

The final whistle has gone in Germany - and at least for a few hours, Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga.

Is this finally the season they break Bayern Munich's hold on the domestic crown? There is a long way to go, but the manner of their victory today, rallying from that early sucker-punch, suggests they have the resolve to go the distance.

Erling Haaland's late goal upon his return of course though will be the talking point. It's almost criminal that we won't see him at Qatar 2022 next year - though some other big names are set to join him out of the mix too.

Welcome to the machine

2021-11-27T16:20:00.000Z

Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund

GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund

2021-11-27T16:12:00.000Z

(Erling Haaland)

Back from injury early - and back off the bench to score on his return!

Erling Haaland is just a special talent, isn't he? The world's favourite secret Yorkshireman strikes again and that will surely be the three points for Borussia Dortmund.

The gauntlet is thrown down ahead of Bayern Munich's match later today.

GOAL: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T16:10:00.000Z

(Virgil van Dijk)

There's no rest for Southampton, is there?

Barely seven minutes into the second half, and just after Alex McCarthy pulled an absolute showstopper save out of the bag to deny Sadio Mane from distance, Liverpool are in again.

This time, Virgil van Dijk punishes Saints, volleying Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner in through the middle of a busy box. A sublime touch, indeed.

Salah maintains kingly streak

2021-11-27T15:53:00.000Z

HT: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T15:48:00.000Z

Palace 0-1 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves

Oh, the weather outside might be frightful - but the fires of the Reds are so delightful to Jurgen Klopp and company.

Diogo Jota's double and a cracker of a finish from Thiago has put Liverpool truly in command of this Premier League clash against Southampton, and then some.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa hold a slender lead over Crystal Palace, while Norwich and Wolves have played out a goalless first half.

What is in store after the break?

GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-2 Dortmund

2021-11-27T15:44:00.000Z

The visitors hit the lead for the first time in the Bundesliga!

Donyell Malen has given Borussia Dortmund the lead, to complete the runaround from that early concession against Wolfsburg.

There's just over half-an-hour left in this one.

GOAL: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T15:37:00.000Z

(Thiago)

The Reds are running rampant - and that is just delicious from Thiago!

A cluttered cut-back from Andy Robertson edges to the Spaniard on the outside of the box, he carves his way back in and curls a peach in towards the right post through a crowd of defenders.

Liverpool are absolutely loving the start to winter at Anfield. Southampton can't get off the field to the mulled wine and mince pies of misery soon enough.

GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T15:32:00.000Z

(Diogo Jota)

Diogo Jota's having a party - and Liverpool are two goals to the good!

The finish is a near-reverse carbon copy of his opener, a simple tap-in at the left post after Mohamed Salah cuts it across from the opposite side of the penalty area, but the build-up work between the latter, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson is delightful stuff.

It could be a very long day at the office for Southampton here on Merseyside.

Villa lead while Canaries goalless

2021-11-27T15:23:00.000Z

Palace 0-1 Villa, Norwich 0-0 Wolves

Elsewhere in the Premier League, there's just the one goal to report so far.

Aston Villa have got their noses in front at Crystal Palace, thanks to the efforts of Matt Targett.

Norwich and Wolves meanwhile have nothing to split them so far on the scoreboard.

HT: Wolfsburg 1-1 Dortmund

2021-11-27T15:19:00.000Z

The whistle goes in the Bundesliga and it's all square between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Oh, what the visitors would give to have a world-class attacker on their bench, just chomping at the bit to win this one...

Mane ruled offside for second Reds goal

2021-11-27T15:14:00.000Z

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

My word, Liverpool look absolutely in the mood today - and they have a second chalked off now, before the quarter-hour mark is even up!

Sadio Mane thinks he's doubled his side's lead, but the linesman's flag is up and VAR backs up the original call too.

A let-off for Southampton, who are really struggling with the pace today at Anfield.

Too Fast to Handle

2021-11-27T15:10:00.000Z

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-1 Dortmund)

2021-11-27T15:07:00.000Z

(Emre Can)

From the penalty spot, Borussia Dortmund are back on level pegging!

Emre Can steps up and converts a cool finish into the bottom-left corner after the visitors are awarded a spot-kick.

All to play for once more in the Bundesliga.

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

2021-11-27T15:02:00.000Z

(Diogo Jota)

No time to waste at Anfield - Liverpool are in front already!

Southampton will be furious at how easy this one is. A mix-up at the back, Andy Robertson slips into the box on the left and the Scotland international cuts it back, low and short.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah are both there and both lunge for the ball - and it is the former who gets the decisive touch to smash it into the back of the net.

KO: Liverpool v Southampton

2021-11-27T15:00:00.000Z

KO Palace v Villa, Norwich v Wolves

Dortmund are yet to find a response in Germany - but back in the Premier League, the mid-afternoon slate is underway!

Liverpool will hope to avoid a Southampton-shaped banana-skin, while Crystal Palace will match wits with Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

Plus, Norwich and Dean Smith welcome Wolves. There's plenty to be going on around the grounds, isn't there?

History against struggling Magpies

2021-11-27T14:35:00.000Z

FT: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

GOAL: Wolfsburg 1-0 Dortmund

2021-11-27T14:34:00.000Z

(Wout Weghorst)

It's the worst possible start for Borussia Dortmund!

Three minutes have barely gone and they're already behind on the scoreboard.

It's Wout Weghorst who has done the damage. That's not what the visitors wanted when they were barely out of the sheds.

There's work to be done now.

KO: Wolfsburg v Dortmund

2021-11-27T14:31:00.000Z

We'll be back in the Premier League in a flash - but right now, it's to the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund are getting underway at Wolfsburg.

There's no Jude Bellingham for the visitors and Erling Haaland is on the bench - but will they make quick work of their hosts today?

FT: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T14:26:00.000Z

There goes the full-time whistle - and the task at hand for Eddie Howe continues to grow.

Not that Arsenal will care. Goals for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli - the latter with an absolute peach - means they triumph with relative comfort at the Emirates Stadium against Newcastle.

The Magpies have plenty of work to do - but there's a long way to go yet in their campaign, and they know it.

Fast Worker

2021-11-27T14:15:00.000Z

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:56:00.000Z

(Gabriel Martinelli)

Arsenal double their lead - though not without a spot of protest from their opponents!

Stuart Atwell waves away a penalty claim from Callum Wilson at one end but down the other, Gabriel Martinelli is there to meet a looping cross off the right wing.

He meets it in near the six-yard area and drags a fine volley across the goalkeeper to finsih. Top-drawer stuff.

GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:46:00.000Z

(Bukayo Saka)

The Gunners have their breakthrough - and it is England man Bukayo Saka to the rescue!

A lovely bit of combination work on the left flank allows Emile Smith Rowe and Nuno Tavares to play off each other before threading their team-mate into the edge of the box.

He brings it close to the post, then fires across Dubravka and nestles a low finish in at the opposite side to send the Emirates Stadium into a full-voice frenzy.

Back underway at Emirates Stadium

2021-11-27T13:36:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Here come the two teams - and we are back in action for the second half in north London.

Will we get a goal in this game? Or will Newcastle hang on for a crucial point in their battle against relegation?

We'll find out soon enough.

HT: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

2021-11-27T13:19:00.000Z

What an absolute chance that was for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that was - but his steal of a miss means there is nothing to split these two at the break.

Arsenal dominated dramatically early on, but true to form for Eddie Howe and his sides, Newcastle have given them a scare of their own on enough occasions to concern Mikel Arteta.

Plenty of legs in this one yet to come, you'd hope.

tomiyasu arsenal
Arsenal miss glorious chance for opener

2021-11-27T13:13:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Dubravka keeps game level

2021-11-27T12:53:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Martin Dubravka, what a save!

An Arsenal free-kick just outside the Newcastle box allows Martin Odegaard to size up the Magpies goalkeeper and he sweeps a fantastic free-kick over the defensive wall.

But the shotstopper is up to the task and batters it away with a superb leap. It remains 0-0.

Goalless in London so far

2021-11-27T12:45:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

KO: Arsenal v Newcastle

2021-11-27T12:30:00.000Z

The chill in London today isn't as sharp as it is on Tyneside - but it's still truly got a winter wind to it.

Today's referee is Stuart Atwell. He looks at his watch, blows his whistle - and we are underway in our first match of the day in the Premier League!

Man Utd close in on Rangnick

2021-11-27T12:22:00.000Z

They may not be in action today, but one of the big stories of the weekend of course is who will take the reins at Manchester United.

It's almost certainly going to be Ralf Rangnick who is handed the keys to Old Trafford until the end of the season, in what marks a departure for the Red Devils on a tactical level.

Our club correspondent Charlotte Duncker reported for us earlier this week on the matter.

Gunners set to dominate Magpies?

2021-11-27T12:15:00.000Z

Today's order of play

2021-11-27T12:06:00.000Z

If not quite the full feast of fixtures we were greeted with a week ago following the return to club action, there's certainly no shortage of blockbuster action today, with heavyweight sides from four of Europe's top five leagues all in action. (Our apologies to Ligue 1.)

Arsenal will get us underway today of course, as Eddie Howe finally takes to the dugout for Newcastle, while Xavi will look to keep the revived feelgood factor alive at Barcelona against Villarreal at the end of the day.

In between though, there's plenty to get stuck into. Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: Arsenal v Newcastle United
1430: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
1500: Liverpool v Southampton
1500: Norwich City v Wolves
1700: Juventus v Atalanta
1730: Brighton v Leeds United
1730: Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
1945: Venezia v Inter
2000: Villarreal v Barcelona

(All times GMT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-27T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog!

Snow has swept across Europe today, to herald the start of winter - but it's heating up on the pitches, where the title races are starting to come into shape.

Liverpool can help put themselves back in the thick of the Premier League challenge later on, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Inter are all in title-challenge action too. But first up, Arsenal will be looking to spoil Eddie Howe's first true game in charge at Newcastle, as the ex-Bournemouth boss continues his Magpies life.

Strap in, folks - it's going to be a good one.