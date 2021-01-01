Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Xavi in the post-match interview: "It was a really difficult and complicated game. It's Villarreal – we are talking about Champions League levels, so it's a very important three points for us away from home.

"We couldn't win away from home this season, and we have two victories a row, you can say we're in a good moment but we also have to dominate more in the opponent field. It's still in the beginning, but it's also important to start like that and get the three points."