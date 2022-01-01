Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

AFCON celebrations ahoy!
Back underway
Elche 0-0 Madrid
The second half beckons in Spain - and Real Madrid look absolutely fired up for it.
Carlo Ancelotti has lit the fire beneath them with his half-time team talk, it seems. In the week where old club Everton sacked his successor Rafa Benitez, it's funny to see how the legendary manager has found his mojo back with Los Blancos once more.
Can his side get this one other the line?
Scuffed chances
HT: Elche 0-0 Madrid
In case you missed it...
HT: Elche 0-0 Madrid
Goalless in Copa del Rey clash
The whistle goes for the interval - and there's nothing to split Real Madrid and their hosts Elche.
La Liga's leading light have rested several faces and so far, it has produced the expected result - a match where they haven't quite cracked the proverbial safe-door of their opponent's defence yet.
Still, they have another half of football to do it. The trick will be making sure they keep it tight at the back too.
Team News: Arsenal v Liverpool
Madrid remain frustrated by hosts
Elche 0-0 Madrid
We're fast approaching the interval and there's still no sign of a goal in the Copa del Rey.
If anything, a clutch of the finer chances have fallen for Elche, though they have failed to convert them just like their visitors.
Real Madrid have suich power on the bench though - Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and the like. They'll know that they have the tools to get this one done.
Nice view
Arsenal v Liverpool
With limited goals - none, to be precise - still in the Copa del Rey, let's take a quick look at things in north London.
Liverpool, as you can see, have arrived at Arsenal for their Carabao Cup clash.
We'll have team news for this clash very shortly.
Ready to start
Arsenal v Liverpool
In memory
Elche 0-0 Madrid
Deadlock holds firm in Copa del Rey
Elche 0-0 Madrid
Almost a quarter of a way into this match and there's been no goals to speak of - though it is not for a lack of trying from either side.
With several big stars resting, including the aforementioned Benzema, Madrid have not pulled out ahead of Elche the way they may have wanted.
Will Carlo Ancelotti's gambles backfire to end his side's quest for cup success?
Where's Karim?
Elche 0-0 Madrid
One face you might have noticed who is missing for Real Madrid today - their man-of-the-moment Karim Benzema, with the controversial Frenchman absent from the action.
Fear not, fans - he's merely being rested for this blockbuster clash, rather than out injured.
With nothing to break the deadlock just yet, it's too early to tell if his services will be missed though.
Algeria eliminated from AFCON
Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
News from the Africa Cup of Nations that's certainly put the cat among the pigeons - defending champions Algeria are out!
Riyad Mahrez and company arrived at Cameroon 2021 - delayed from last year - looking to hold onto the crown they won three years ago at Egypt 2019.
But a draw with Sierra Leone and defeat to Equatorial Guinea left them on the outside looking in as they headed for their final Group E game - and their loss against the Ivory Coast has officially ended their run at the tournament.
Somewhere, across the sea...
Arsenal v Liverpool
Elsewhere in Europe, it's the calm before the storm in north London, as the Carabao Cup awaits its chance to see who its second finalist will be.
This Covid-19-affected tie has not been without its arguments from both camps, but after that empty-handed first-leg, the return fixture will settle all scores.
Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp. Who will be walking out at Wembley alongside Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea? We'll know in about four hours or so.
KO: Elche v Madrid
It's a dark evening in the Valencian Community, but we could be in for a spot of football to light it up.
Real Madrid look like they mean business. Can Carlo Ancelotti keep his quest for silverware success on several fronts alive?
We're underway!
Shocks on the cards?
Elche v Real Madrid
We're just moments out from our first match - and Real Madrid will be fighting to do what their rivals and incumbent champions of La Liga Atletico Madrid could not.
Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by Real Sociedad last night, failing to make it to the quarter-finals to compound an already tough season.
Can Los Blancos ensure they dodge a similar fate against unfavoured opposition?
Barca and Dembele drag out squabble
Much as the focus has not been strictly on the football in England too, so it is that Barcelona's build-up for their clash with Athletic Club has been plagued by off-field issues.
In this case, it has been the matter of Ousmane Dembele's future. The club looks to have officially told him to leave now, with the chance of a new deal dead in the water.
The 24-year-old fired back in his own statement earlier today, using words like "blackmail" in a not-so-veiled dig at the Blaugrana's attempts to move him on. He's not in the squad to face Athletic Club.
Wembley date beckons for Gunners and Reds
If Leicester City's visit to the FA Cup Final last term reminded us of anything, it's the magic that a day out at Wembley can provide for any club.
Arsenal and Liverpool are not exactly strangers to the national stadium of England, but both would absolutely relish the chance to play under its arch once again, especially against Chelsea.
It comes down to this then - a winner-takes-all dash for the finish in the cold January fire of the Emirates Stadium.
Team News: Elche v Madrid
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
There's no day quite like a cup day, is there though? We agree - and we're in luck, because there's three blockbuster ties to enjoy this evening across two of the game's most storied knockout competitions.
First and last up, we'll have major Copa del Rey clashes to sink our teeth into, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the road against Elche and Athletic Club - and in between, we've got a Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool sure to get pulses pounding.
Strap in and get ready to go - we're in for a crackerjack time!