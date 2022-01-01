Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Champions come back to beat ten-men Gunners

There goes the final whistle - and the outpouring of contrasting emotion is hard to contain inside the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City grip themselves tightly, a desperate joy on their face. They have snatched victory from the jaws of a metaphorical defeat or draw in the title race, to extend their lead at the summit.

But they have done so in a game that turned from crackerjack to controversial in the space of a few mad minutes for Arsenal. Their supporters roundly boo - but not for their own players, who gave everything on the pitch, and now lay slumped, disbelieving on the turf.

It is almost like a cup final, such is the state. But Pep Guardiola survives an almighty scare and the champions march on.