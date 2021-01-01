Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Stay up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Arsenal look to overturn a first-leg deficit while Man Utd hold a commanding lead against Roma

Updated
Roma on top

2021-05-06T19:12:32Z

Roma need goals and plenty of them, so it is no real surprise that they have started on the front foot.

A couple of quick goals and things could get interesting...

100 up for Mason

2021-05-06T19:10:04Z

Save by De Gea!

2021-05-06T19:03:55Z

Roma have an early opportunity but David De Gea makes a wonderful point-blank save from Gianluca Mancini.

From the resulting corner, Henrikh Mkhitaryan heads into the side netting at the far post.

Bright start from Roma!

Muscle injury for Xhaka

2021-05-06T19:02:49Z

Kick-off!

2021-05-06T18:59:38Z

Away we go!! ⚽ ⚽ ⏰

Ozil speaks

2021-05-06T18:57:14Z

Late change for Arsenal!

2021-05-06T18:54:26Z

Arsenal have been forced into a late change - Granit Xhaka picked up an injury in the warm-up and has been replaced in the team by Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal fan protests

2021-05-06T18:49:27Z

There have been more protests by Arsenal fans against owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates in the build-up to tonight's game.

Can Ole end his semi-final curse?

2021-05-06T18:43:25Z

Solskjaer reveals Glazer apology

2021-05-06T18:36:28Z

This will be Manchester United's first game since Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed after fans gained access to the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club's owners the Glazers.

Solskjaer revealed he has had a personal apology from the Glazer family over the failed attempt to join a European Super League and while he backed the principle of fans having their voices heard through the right to protest, he condemned the violence which saw one police officer suffer facial injuries.

Read more from Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker.

Auba out for Arsenal redemption after season from hell

2021-05-06T18:27:28Z

It is almost two years to the day since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to the Europa League final.

The Gabon international has had plenty of huge moments for the Gunners since his move from Borussia Dortmund, but none more so than on May 9, 2019, when he silenced a raucous Mestalla in sensational fashion.

Now, two years on, Arsenal need their talisman to do it all over again...

Read more from Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts here.

Reasons to be cheerful?

2021-05-06T18:20:46Z

Warm welcome for Gunners

2021-05-06T18:15:40Z

Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has been taking in the atmosphere outside the Emirates - and it was some reception for the Gunners players as they arrived at the stadium.

The RVP derby?

2021-05-06T18:06:08Z

Van de Beek starts for Red Devils

2021-05-06T18:00:07Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.

David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.

Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.

Auba back for Arsenal

2021-05-06T17:47:32Z

First up, the teams - and the headline news for Arsenal is a start for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He is one of two changes from last week's first leg in Spain, with Hector Bellerin also coming in at right-back. Calum Chambers drops to the bench while Dani Ceballos is suspended.

Villarreal also make two changes, with Mario Gaspar and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin coming into the side. Etienne Capoue is suspended after his dismissal in the first leg, while Juan Foyth misses out with a hamstring injury.

We go again!

2021-05-06T17:43:27Z

It’s a full English in the Champions League final – will we see a repeat in the Europa League?

Another night of drama awaits…