Live

LIVE: Ruben Amorim sacked by Man Utd - all the news and reaction as Red Devils axe manager following explosive outburst at club's board

GOAL brings you all the latest on Ruben Amorim's sacking after Manchester United's decision to get rid of their manager following Sunday's 1-1 draw away at bitter rivals Leeds. The Portuguese sent a message to the club's board following the game at Elland Road, insisting he came to Old Trafford 'to be the manager, not the coach', but he now finds himself out of the job entirely after his passionate press conference rant.