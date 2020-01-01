LIVE: Odisha vs Bengaluru - Follow ISL in real-time....

Minor fouls causing breaks in play
The players have resorted to fouling the man in possession of the ball, thereby bringing promising moves to an end. As a result, the tempo of the game has come down as both teams choose the safest available passing route.
35' - Zero shots on target
Bengaluru have had more of the ball - 58 per cent possession but neither team has managed to register a shot on target in the first 30 minutes of the game.
22' - Mess in the box
Bengaluru threaten with multiple attempts from inside the Odisha box. Ashique tries to send the ball towards the goal twice but fails to get a proper connection on the ball. The ball finally falls to Paartalu who miskicks it and gifts possession back to Odisha.
20' - Positive start by Odisha
Both teams are looking to score a goal here and that is good to see. Odisha are pushing players forward, which is welcome change to the passive nature of the game that was on display in their previous matches.
11' - Clever from Onwu
Jerry lays the ball for Onwu down the right flank before the strike plays a clever low cross into the centre of the box. Mauricio does not anticipate such a delivery from the flank and as a result, the ball rolls out for a goal kick.
5' - Ambitious effort
Paartalu in the thick of things once again, this time with an ambitious effort from distance that sails over the bar.
2' - Paartalu wide!
Erik Paartalu gets to the end of a Khabra throw-in but his effort is deflected wide by Jacob Tratt. No early goal for the Blues, just yet.
KICK-OFF!
Odisha 0-0 BengaluruBengaluru get the game underway. What do we expect? Plenty of goalmouth action.
Eyes on Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri is one goal or assist away from becoming the first Indian player to reach 50 goal contributions in the ISL. He has (41 goals and 8 assists) in 79 matches.
ISL
Standings
With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.
Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless.
Recap: Bengaluru
The Blues have two wins and three draws this season. Carles Cuadrat's team, like Odisha, are unchanged for tonight's fixture. But unlike Odisha, they won their last game - a resounding 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. They had four different scores in that game - Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri.
Marcelinho on the bench for Odisha
2020-12-17T13:40:52Z
December 15, 2020
Recap: Odisha
Stuart Baxter has not been able to get Odisha going so far this season. Not only have they been unable to win matches, but also suffered while they dropped points. Their star signing, former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor is yet to find a way to stop the team conceding goals. Up front, Manuel Onwu has looked clueless and Diego Mauricio has been inconsistent. Marcelinho has rarely been used and the player had to take to social media to deny rumours of a dressing room bust-up with the head coach.
Team news
December 17, 2020
Odisha are winless, Bengaluru are unbeaten, 𝘄𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 😎#ISL #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/lwvlpt1SkM
Odisha vs Bengaluru
Odisha, chasing their first win of the season, go up against Bengaluru in the 31st 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim tonight.